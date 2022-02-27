Wolves will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Arsenal with all three points against West Ham in the Premier League this weekend.
West Ham vs Wolves live stream
West Ham vs Wolves Preview
Wolves have done well in recent weeks but they are coming into this game on the back for narrow defeat against arsenal.
The Molineux outfit are currently 8th in the league table and they will fancy their chances of securing European qualification this season.
Wolves have won four of their last six meetings against West Ham and they will be reasonably confident of grinding out a positive result here.
Meanwhile, West Ham have failed to win four of their last five league matches and they will be under pressure to pick up a win here.
When does West Ham vs Wolves kick-off?
The Premier League clash between West Ham vs Wolves kicks off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 27th of February, at London Stadium.
West Ham vs Wolves Team News
West Ham team news
West Ham will be without the services of Arthur Masuaku, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ognonna, and Andriy Yarmolenko because of injuries.
West Ham predicted line-up vs Wolves: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio
Wolves team news
Wolves have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Wolves predicted line-up vs West Ham: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Marcal, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Hee-Chan, Jimenez, Neto
