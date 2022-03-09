West Ham United predicted line-up vs Sevilla for Europa League Round-of-16 first-leg

West Ham will be hoping to get a good result when they lock horns with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16. The Hammers will come into this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League. They have now slipped to sixth in the league standings following the Saturday’s loss.

David Moyes’ side topped their Europa League group which featured Dinamo Zagreb, Rapid Wien and Genk. However, they now face a very tough opponent in the form of Sevilla who dropped into this competition after finishing third in their Champions League group.

West Ham United predicted lineup vs Sevilla

Lukasz Fabianski is currently the Hammers’ number one goalkeeper but Alphonse Areola is expected to come in for the Polish footballer. Areola also started in five of their Europa League group matches.

Centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson were impressive in their previous Anfield clash and the duo should be featured again on Thursday, along with Aaron Cresswell and Ryan Fredericks.

Declan Rice missed the Saturday’s Premier League encounter at Liverpool in what was a big blow for West Ham who ultimately lost the match 1-0. However, they will hope that he has recovered from his illness to be in action this week. The England international could be joined by Tomas Soucek, who has bagged four goals this season so far.

Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen picked up a minor injury in the Anfield clash and is a major doubt for the away fixture. Said Benrahma, who has struggled for regular minutes since the Africa Cup of Nations, is expected to come in for the English footballer. While Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals should also fill up the forward ranks of the Irons in the Europa League encounter.

West Ham United possible starting lineup

Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio