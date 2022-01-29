West Ham United could look to sign the Brazilian winger Raphinha this month.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for the Whites since his £17m move from Rennes and he has established himself as one of the best attackers in the league.

West Ham could definitely use some reinforcements in the final third and the arrival of the Brazilian will improve them immensely. However, the Hammers have Jarrod Bowen playing a similar role and it will be interesting to see how David Moyes accommodates both players in his starting line-up.

Bet £10 and Get £50 In Bet Credits with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Raphinha is a better dribbler compared to Bowen and he has a higher ceiling as well. The Brazilian is technically gifted can he can operate on either flank.

The 25-year-old has eight Premier League goals to his name this season and he has been quite impressive despite Leeds’ struggles.

According to Mirror, Leeds want the player to sign a new contract at Elland Road and they are ready to reward him for his contributions with an improved contract. However, they might not be able to match the player’s ambitions.

Check out the best football betting sites

Raphinha deserves to play for a club with European football and the Hammers will be able to provide him with Europa League football during the second half of the season.

Furthermore, West Ham could secure Champions League qualification by finishing in the top four this season.

It remains to be seen whether they can lure the player away from Elland Road before the January transfer window closes.

Leeds are unlikely to sell the player for cheap and the Hammers might have to shatter their transfer record in order to land the Brazilian this month.

Bet £10 and Get £50 In Bet Credits with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.