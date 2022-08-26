West Ham Agree Club-Record Deal for Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

West Ham United have agreed a deal with Lyon to sign highly rated midfielder Lucas Paqueta, with deal in the region of £50M.

West Ham United have agreed a deal with Lyon to sign midfielder Lucas Paqueta. #WHUFC #OlympiqueLyonnais https://t.co/RYAZfHri1t — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 26, 2022

The Brazilian has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United this summer. Many thought he’d be set for a big money move to Tyneside to link back up with former teammate Bruno Guimarães.

With the Hammers ready to break their transfer record, this £50m fee will eclipse the current club-record of £45m that they paid to land Sebastian Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt back in 2019.

French outfit Lyon have already rejected two bids from David Moyes’ side, however a breakthrough has been made and an agreement is in place now. Personal terms have already been discussed with Paqueta and his representatives, with the 24-year-old moving towards a long-term stay at the London Stadium.

It’ll be Moyes’ seventh signing of the summer, and when the move is finalised he will also join fellow countryman Emerson Palmieri who has signed this week.

English South American football expert Tim Vickery is a huge admirer of the Brazilian playmaker.

“Lucas Paqueta is a very classy player. He’d be a wonderful asset to West Ham and to the Premier League because he has real left-footed class. He is an elegant attacking midfielder. He’s so versatile. I’ve seen him playing for Brazil and fill three different positions in the same game reasonably well.

“He’s really an attacking midfielder, but can play up front. You can play him as a withdrawn winger, and deeper in midfield.”

Lucas Paquetá's 2021/22 Ligue 1 season by numbers: 35 games

257 duels won

87 shots

81 take-ons completed

68 tackles made

64 fouls won

16 through balls

9 goals

6 assists And he's extremely versatile. pic.twitter.com/oNnPEt3OEn — Squawka (@Squawka) August 24, 2022

