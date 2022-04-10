Countries
Wayne Rooney makes Man City vs Liverpool Prediction

Wayne Rooney makes Man City vs Liverpool Prediction

Updated

8 mins ago

on

derby county v wycombe wanderers sky bet championship 1

Former Premier League star and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that Liverpool can pick up a vital win over Manchester City in the Premier League title race when the two sides meet on Sunday.

The Reds have managed to reduce the deficit with the league leaders since the turn of the year and they will be hoping to overtake Pep Guardiola’s side in the table now.

The two sides are separated by just one point and a win for Liverpool here would see them go two points clear at the top of the table.

Rooney said: “When you look at the two teams, I don’t think any of them will go for a point.

“I wish none of them was going to win it [the title] to be honest! It could go either way, Liverpool are on a great run of form as City are.

“For me, I think Liverpool can go to the Etihad and win.”

The Reds are in impressive form right now and they will want to keep their chances of winning a quadruple alive with a positive result at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool have managed to beat Manchester City just once in the last six meetings and they will have to be at their best in order to grind out all three points here.

Pep Guardiola’s side are undoubtedly the best team in the Premier League and they have the quality and depth to beat any side in the division.

Despite their recent inconsistencies, the home side will be the favourites here and the home fans will be expecting the players to step up and get the job done.

Manchester City have been in this position several times Now and they have the experience and maturity to grind out important results during the business end of the season.

