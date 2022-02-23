Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream, kick off time and prediction – Premier League preview

Struggling Watford welcome Crystal Palace to Vicarage Road in a Premier League match later this evening, and you can find out how to stream the match LIVE and get our free betting prediction for the game right here.

Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream — Premier League

When does Watford vs Crystal Palace kick off?

The Premier League clash Watford vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, 22nd February, at Vicarage Road, Watford.

What TV channel is Watford vs Crystal Palace on?

Watford vs Crystal Palace in the English Premier League will NOT be shown on TV due to a broadcast clash with network coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

Fortunately, it’s possible to follow the match in its entirety at bet365 using the site’s audio commentary and live betting interface. Both features enable viewers to keep track of all the action and the main stats while the game unfolds. Plus, there are live video streams of 100s of other games from around the world.

Watford vs Crystal Palace prediction – Premier League preview

Watford claimed a vital three points away at Villa Park last weekend. The Hornets had Emmanuel Bonaventure to thank after the Nigerian popped up with the only goal of the game against Steven Gerrard’s team.

The win wasn’t enough to haul Watford (18th with 18 points from 24 games played) out of the relegation zone but did ensure that the Hornets keep touch with Newcastle who are four points ahead of them in 17th, and kept Burnley from leapfrogging them in the table, though Sean Dyches team is just two points behind and has two games in hand.

With Crystal Palace currently ranked 13th in the league and just eight points ahead of Watford, Roy Hodgson’s side will no doubt view tonight’s game vs the Eagles as a great chance to win and drag Patrick Vieira’s side deeper into the relegation battle.

And keep an eye out too for Watford forward Emmanuel Bonaventura Dennis who scored against Villa and will likely view tonight’s home clash as the perfect opportunity to add to his record of nine goals in 22 EPL games.

Palace will of course have other ideas. Under the management of Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, the Eagles have been playing probably the best football they’ve ever managed in the top flight.

The likes of Conor Gallagher (7 goals; 2 assists), Wilfried Zaha (6 goals; 5 assists), and Odsonne Edouard (6 goals; 1 assist) have been superb in the league for Palace this season, helping to make Vieria’s side one of the more fashionable sides to cheer for among neutrals.

Still though. Palace are without a win in the Premier League in six games. Patrick Vieira’s men have drawn relegation six-pointers against the likes of Brentford, Norwich, and Brighton in recent weeks, and, though they did play well, fell to a 1-0 home defeat against European champions Chelsea at the weekend.

As good, as the Eagles have looked in attacking phases and in possession this year, they aren’t so good that they can’t possibly be relegated from the league, so a win against fellow-strugglers Watford is vital.

in truth, it’s hard to pick a winner for this game. Neither side has been picking up results of late, and, in recent history, the results between the Eagles and the Hornets have been very mixed too, with Watford winning twice, Palace winning twice, and one draw.

We definitely think Palace have marginally better players, but, in a tense game like this one with so much on the line for both teams, home-field advantage will definitely have at least some impact.

As such, the only result that makes betting sense to us is a score draw.

Watford vs Crystal Palace prediction: Watford 2 Crystal Palace 2 @ 18/1 with bet365