Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipines
Home News watford vs crystal palace live stream kick off time and prediction premier league preview

Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream, kick off time and prediction – Premier League preview

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Emmanuel Dennis of Watford

Struggling Watford welcome Crystal Palace to Vicarage Road in a Premier League match later this evening, and you can find out how to stream the match LIVE and get our free betting prediction for the game right here. 

Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream — Premier League

If you want to follow the Watford vs Crystal Palace Premier League encounter online, sign up with bet365 to listen to a LIVE audio stream and view all the latest stats via the site’s live betting interface.

All you need to do is register a new betting account. It’s easy to do – just follow the simple instructions below.

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Complete the simple sign up process and create an account
  • Deposit any amount to make sure your account is funded
  • View the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top five football betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites with great sign up offers.

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. BetUK – New betting site with excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches/li>

When does Watford vs Crystal Palace kick off?

The Premier League clash Watford vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, 22nd February, at Vicarage Road, Watford.

What TV channel is Watford vs Crystal Palace on?

Watford vs Crystal Palace in the English Premier League will NOT be shown on TV due to a broadcast clash with network coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

Fortunately, it’s possible to follow the match in its entirety at bet365 using the site’s audio commentary and live betting interface. Both features enable viewers to keep track of all the action and the main stats while the game unfolds. Plus, there are live video streams of 100s of other games from around the world.

Just click the link below to join bet365 today, and be sure to take advantage of bet365’s £50 in free bets welcome offer when you register.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Watford vs Crystal Palace prediction – Premier League preview

Watford claimed a vital three points away at Villa Park last weekend. The Hornets had Emmanuel Bonaventure to thank after the Nigerian popped up with the only goal of the game against Steven Gerrard’s team.

The win wasn’t enough to haul Watford (18th with 18 points from 24 games played) out of the relegation zone but did ensure that the Hornets keep touch with Newcastle who are four points ahead of them in 17th, and kept Burnley from leapfrogging them in the table, though Sean Dyches team is just two points behind and has two games in hand.

With Crystal Palace currently ranked 13th in the league and just eight points ahead of Watford, Roy Hodgson’s side will no doubt view tonight’s game vs the Eagles as a great chance to win and drag Patrick Vieira’s side deeper into the relegation battle.

And keep an eye out too for Watford forward Emmanuel Bonaventura Dennis who scored against Villa and will likely view tonight’s home clash as the perfect opportunity to add to his record of nine goals in 22 EPL games.

Palace will of course have other ideas. Under the management of Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, the Eagles have been playing probably the best football they’ve ever managed in the top flight.

The likes of Conor Gallagher (7 goals; 2 assists), Wilfried Zaha (6 goals; 5 assists), and Odsonne Edouard (6 goals; 1 assist) have been superb in the league for Palace this season, helping to make Vieria’s side one of the more fashionable sides to cheer for among neutrals.

Still though. Palace are without a win in the Premier League in six games. Patrick Vieira’s men have drawn relegation six-pointers against the likes of Brentford, Norwich, and Brighton in recent weeks, and, though they did play well, fell to a 1-0 home defeat against European champions Chelsea at the weekend.

As good, as the Eagles have looked in attacking phases and in possession this year, they aren’t so good that they can’t possibly be relegated from the league, so a win against fellow-strugglers Watford is vital.

in truth, it’s hard to pick a winner for this game. Neither side has been picking up results of late, and, in recent history, the results between the Eagles and the Hornets have been very mixed too, with Watford winning twice, Palace winning twice, and one draw.

We definitely think Palace have marginally better players, but, in a tense game like this one with so much on the line for both teams, home-field advantage will definitely have at least some impact.

As such, the only result that makes betting sense to us is a score draw.

Watford vs Crystal Palace prediction: Watford 2 Crystal Palace 2 @ 18/1 with bet365

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens