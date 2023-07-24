Soccer

WATCH: Soccer Crowd Brawl Erupts at MetLife Stadium in Man United vs. Arsenal Pre-Season Friendly in New York

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
arsenal man u fan brawl
arsenal man u fan brawl

In what was supposed to be a laid-back, pre-season friendly soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United, the MetLife Stadium in New York turned into a scene straight out of a Hollywood action flick. There were no special effects here though – just good old fashioned fan fervor that went a tad overboard resulting in an epic crowd brawl.

Fan Fight Erupts at Arsenal vs. Man U Friendly

Manchester United and Arsenal, two of England’s biggest soccer heavyweights, were busy entertaining a massive crowd of over 82,000 people. Meanwhile, about ten fans decided they wanted a piece of the action too. No sooner had the match started, fists were flying, faces were turning all shades of a sunset, and bodies were flung about like rag dolls in the stands.

In one particularly shocking display, a man in a blue shirt seemed to be channeling his inner Mike Tyson, trying to take a bite out of another fan’s ear. Avid spectators quickly transformed into impromptu referees, jumping in to break up the fracas and restore some semblance of order. Who knew a soccer match could be this eventful off the pitch?

Tempers Flare Between Martinez and Odegaard

Back on the field, oblivious to the mayhem in the stands, Manchester United and Arsenal were putting on a stellar show. United, with the prowess of their star players Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, grabbed a 2-0 victory over Arsenal. The players were busy showing off their skills, while their fans were, well, showing off some skills of their own.

The players were not completely innocent though. The atmosphere was already tense after United’s defender Lisandro Martinez decided to pull off a stunt on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, which could have given any WWE move a run for its money. The resulting clash between Martinez and Arsenal’s captain, Martin Odegaard, set a tone that the fans seemed only too happy to follow.

Despite the brouhaha, there was a post-game penalty shootout where United came out on top once again with a 5-3 victory. The stadium, which was meant to echo with cheers and applause, was instead filled with the sounds of an impromptu boxing match. Talk about an unforgettable soccer match!

In the end, this pre-season friendly gave us a sneak peek of the upcoming Premier League season – intense soccer, dedicated fans, and of course, the unexpected spectacle of a crowd brawl. As the dust settles on MetLife Stadium, here’s to hoping that the next face-off between these two teams will be remembered for the game, and not the extracurricular activities. But then again, who doesn’t enjoy a bit of drama to spice things up?

Soccer Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
rsz 8eb2087e ccf1 4f5a 88e1 c3bfcfa9e030
Soccer

LATEST Kim Kardashian Parties With Sister’s Ex After Seeing Lionel Messi

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 22 2023
soccer womans 1
Soccer
How To Bet On The FIFA Women’s World Cup In The USA and ANY US State
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jul 21 2023

You can bet on the Women’s World Cup in the USA and ANY US State by joining the featured and trusted soccer sportsbooks listed below. What’s more, FIFA Women’s World…

lionel messi inter miami jersey
Soccer
Lionel Messi Expected to Double Inter Miami Revenue and Increase Club Valuation by 150%, Become Most Valuable MLS Team
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 20 2023

Lionel Messi’s induction into the Inter Miami squad is predicted to bring a seismic fiscal shift. Club owner, Jorge Mas, anticipates an exponential leap in revenue, setting the projection to…

Football ACCA Tips Lionel Messi
Soccer
Lionel Messi Rejects $1.6 Billion, 3-Year Saudi Offer, DOUBLE the CAREER Earnings of LeBron James & Tom Brady Combined
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 10 2023
fiorentina
Soccer
Fiorentina Europa Conference League Final Odds & Best US Sportsbooks To Bet On Them
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jun 7 2023
Bet on the Europa Conference League Final in the USA
Soccer
How to Bet on the Europa Conference League Final in the USA | US Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jun 6 2023
Bet on the Europa Conference League Final in California
Soccer
How to Bet On the Europa Conference League Final in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jun 7 2023
Arrow to top