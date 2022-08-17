We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Gabby Agbonlahor had some harsh words for Simon Jordan this morning on talkSPORT. Not one to hold back his opinion, Jordan had a few words for Gabby when speaking on his show today.

Gabby and Simon are both known for not holding back when it comes to their opinions. The pair have voiced their opinion on each other today on talkSPORT.

😳 𝗚𝗮𝗯𝗯𝘆: “Simon ran Palace into the ground… stick to talkSPORT!” 🤷‍♂️ 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗼𝗻: “I could say he’s a village idiot but he doesn’t need help with that!” Gabby Agbonlahor said Simon Jordan wouldn’t be a good Coventry owner! 👀 Simon didn’t hold back in his reply… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ugo1DCccVC — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 17, 2022

The clip starts with Gabby brutally saying that: “Simon ran [Crystal] Palace into the ground.” Jordan took control of Palace in 2000. He had a mixed ten-year spell at the club he had supported who whole life.

In 2008 Jordan admitted the club were for sale but struggled to find a buyer. 2009 saw money issues at the club, and in 2010 the club went into administration leading to Jordan leaving.

The comments come after Jordan confirmed to Jim White yesterday that he, and others, were looking at buying Coventry City.

Jordan’s reaction

Despite trying to remain calm about the comments from Gabby, Jordan is clearly annoyed by what was said.

Defending his time at Palace, Jordan says: “I didn’t run them into the ground. I handed it over to others for nothing them to benefit.”

On Gabby he says his opinion doesn’t bother him as he’s not a “peer” and that “it’s not much of an opinion.”

Showing his frustration Jordan finishes by saying: “I could say he’s a village idiot, but he doesn’t need help with that!”

Feisty talk from the two talkSPORT pundits. It will be worth keeping an eye their shows over the next few days for any other comments.