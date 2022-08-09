Countries
watch man utd captain confused where to stand in tunnel

WATCH: Man United Captain Harry Maguire Told Which Side to Stand by Teammates

Updated

2 hours ago

on

harry maguire

After an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Brighton at the weekend, Man United fans have had further embarrassment thrown at them, and their captain is at the heart of it.

A video has emerged on Twitter of Man Utd captain, Harry Maguire, standing at the wrong side of the tunnel with his team before the game.

Usually the Man Utd players will stand on the left side of the Old Trafford tunnel as they walk out. However, Maguire, who is under enough scrutiny as it is, got his team to stand on the right – something the Man United faithful were quick to spot.

The video, that has been liked over 50,000 times on Twitter, shows David De Gea questioning Maguire about where they’re standing. Maguire has a look around and appears to realise the error he has made. The Sheffield born defender then gets the Brighton team to swap sides with the United team, restoring normality to the tunnel.

An overreaction?

Man United fans were quick to jump on Maguire’s back about the incident, spurred on by yet another poor performance by both the team and Maguire on Sunday.

While not at sole fault for either of Brighton’s goals, United fans still voiced (typed) their displeasure at Maguire’s performance in the game.

Here’s how the Man United fans reacted to the video of Maguire in the tunnel:

 

