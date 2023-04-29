WATCH: Lakers Fans Heckle Morant, Brooks After Elimination

When opposing teams visit the Crypto.com arena in downtown Los Angeles, they apparently have to take a long walk through the open air in order to get to their team busses. Players are exposed to Lakers fans who are waiting outside the stadium, and it was turned into a walk of shame for members of the Grizzlies last night.

Lakers Fans Heckle Morant and Brooks After Game

Memphis spent the season getting on the nerves and under the skin of opposing teams and players. There were the off-court incidents with Morant that rubbed some people the wrong way, and the villainous spirit of Dillon Brooks that stirred up controversy at seemingly every turn.

What was once a likeable up-and-coming team had turned themselves into a team of jokers and heels.

It all came to a final culmination in the Grizzlies’ first round series against the Lakers. The action really got started when Brooks took to the microphone after Memphis’ first victory and trash talked James, saying that he “pokes bears” in a long-winded, now infamous quote.

It was pretty much the last we heard from Brooks in the series. After being humiliated on the court through both his performance and the performance of the opponents that he motivated, Brooks essentially avoided the media for the remainder of the first round.

But he couldn’t avoid the Lakers fans as he walked away from the arena last night. He was booed and heckled relentlessly as he walked through the night with his sunglasses on and a chain that bore his initials.

Lakers fans were also trolling Dillon Brooks on his walk out of Crypto last night 😅 (via joy.of.everything/TT) pic.twitter.com/365mHiSN9y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2023

It didn’t go much better for Morant on his walk of shame, though he seemed to be in somewhat better spirits than Brooks.

As Morant walked past the crowd, fans began the “Nah Nah Hey Hey Goodbye” chant, repeatedly spewing it in Morant’s direction. But Ja didn’t seem all too bothered, as he smiled and even danced to the cadence provided by the Lakers fans. At one point, he even seemed to sing along.

"Shut it down, Ja!" Lakers fans were trolling Ja Morant and the Grizzlies after Game 6 last night 😅 (via joy.of.everything/TT) pic.twitter.com/dwXmTQWcT1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2023

With the elimination of the Grizzlies, it will be the Lakers that advance to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. They will take on either the Kings or Warriors, whichever is victorious in Sunday’s Game 7.

