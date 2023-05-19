NBA

WATCH: Jamal Murray Says “Bang!” To Mike Breen Mid-Game

Anthony R. Cardenas
Nikola Jokić may be the MVP candidate, but Jamal Murray is a big reason why the Denver Nuggets are up 2-0 on the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. He shared a moment with ESPN commentator Mike Breen during Thursday’s Game 2 action.

In Game 1, it was Jokic who was having the incredible performance for the first three quarters. But when Los Angeles held him in check during the 4th quarter, Murray made timely baskets to help stave off the Lakers furious comeback attempt. He finished with 31 points on 12 for 20 from the field.

Jamal Murray To Mike Breen: “BANG!”

Game 2 was the true masterpiece. Jokic went for his usual triple-double, but it was Jamal Murray who led the way in scoring for the Nuggets. He finished with 37 for the game, but had 23 in the fourth quarter alone. He finished the game by making 6 of 7 shots after missing 12 of his first 17.

ESPN’s cameras caught Murray enjoying himself during his hot streak. With just under five minutes left in the 4th quarter, the red-hot Murray hit a 3-pointer to extend Denver’s lead to 12. As he shuffled back for defense, he looked over in the direction of the ESPN broadcast crew.

Murray pointed and appeared to say, “Bang!”, the catchphrase of play-by-play commentator Mike Breen. Based on the exchange that followed, it didn’t seem like Breen saw the gesture, but Mark Jackson did and noted it on the broadcast.

Breen’s catchphrase has been a staple in the league for at least a decade now. He has been the lead on many of the premier NBA games in recent memory, and his calls have become almost as much a part of the memory as the play itself.

The Nuggets will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday. The series will now shift to Los Angeles and will give the Lakers a couple of chances to play on their home court, and they have a hole to dig out of.

But there are few people who know about postseason comebacks better than LeBron James, and he’ll be doing what he can to overcome the +345 listing that the oddsmakers have given to the Lakers for the rest of the series.

They’ll certainly have to keep doing their best to slow down Jokic and his production, but Jamal Murray could wind up being the bigger problem for Los Angeles in the end.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
