WATCH: Giannis Responds To Warriors Fans Asking Him To Come To GS

Anthony R. Cardenas
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks figured that they’d be entrenched in a battle for Eastern Conference supremecy at this point. But because of their disappointing showing in the first round against the Miami Heat, the former MVP has some time to answer a few questions from the fans via social media.

Giannis Appears To Contemplate Playing For Warriors

There are plenty of unknowns for the Bucks as they head into the summer. Head coach Mike Budenholzer had been otherwise successful during his stint, but he was fired earlier this month, just two years removed from winning an NBA title. There are salary cap issues that need to be dealt with, as they have one of the more expensive rosters in the entire league.

The Bucks could see some changes to their core, as well. Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday are all scheduled to earn north of $40 million next season, and Milwaukee could be interested in shedding some of that salary.

Giannis has the power to make some of their decision for them. He will be eligible to sign a long-term deal with Milwaukee, but it is being reported that him doing so is not at all a for sure thing. There are questions not only on the court, but the franchise is under new ownership as well.

So when Giannis appeared on a live stream recently, he was bombarded by the usual “come play for my team” comments from fans. One of them was a Warriors fan, and told the Greek Freak to come and play in Golden State.

There have been some waves made regarding Giannis’ reaction. He seems to repeat the statement to someone off camera, and then cracks a smile. He repeats “Hey” a couple of times while waving his head back and forth. It looks to be an approving gesture, like he is thinking about the option.

But as if to catch himself, Giannis snaps out of his daze and his smile dissipates. He then shakes his head “no” and looks at the camera and says “I’m not that kind of guy.”

With all of the player movement and super-team building over the last few years, there has been something of a stigma about certain guys who tarnish their legacies by ring chasing. It appears that Giannis is intrigued by the notion of teaming up with Steph Curry, but likely wouldn’t want to be grouped in with those who have drawn ire from fans.

At least not yet.

