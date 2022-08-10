We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On talkSPORT this morning, former Aston Villa attacker, Gabby Agbonlahor ruffled a few Man United feathers with his comments.

Speaking this morning with Laura Woods, Agbonlahor didn’t hold back with his opinions about Man United’s current situation and their transfers.

Watch below to see what Agbonlahor had to say:

😡 “Who do Man Utd fans think they are?!” 👀 “They’re not in the Fergie years now. I would rather have Arnautovic than Sancho!” 🔥 “They aren’t shopping at Harrods anymore! Man Utd are at a different place.”@Ga11Agbon would rather have Arnautovic at #MUFC than Jadon Sancho 😳 pic.twitter.com/3gydzrB49L — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 10, 2022

In the short clip, Gabby suggests that Man United would be a better team with Marko Arnautovic. It was confirmed Sunday evening that United had a bid rejected by Bologna for the former West Ham striker. The news of the club’s interest in the striker didn’t go down too well with fans and ex players.

Agbonlahor then goes on to discuss Jadon Sancho, who United signed last summer for £76million.

Sancho is compared to wingers of the past, such as Nani and Antonio Valencia, both known for their direct style of play. Agbonlahor suggests Sancho fails to live up to their standards due to his tendency to ‘hide’.

The clip finishes with Gabby stating that it’s not the same Man United, and they aren’t “shopping at Harrods” like they were in the past.

Fans Reaction to Agbonlahor Comments

Fans from across the footballing globe have been quick to comment on Agbonlahor thoughts.

Opposing team’s fans revelled in the comments by Agbonlahor, agreeing that Man United are a different team now than they were under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Some Manchester United fans have been quick to back their team up, and others have sided with the former Villa man’s comments:

Stop trying to shop at harrods. Stick to primark 👍🏾🫵🏾 — Ga11agbon (@ga11agbon) August 10, 2022

Ronaldo came back, we signed Sancho last season. Eriksen signed this season. DeJong has the possibility to come . Man united are bigger now than everyclub in the premier League apart from City and Liverpool — Caolan Lee (@lee_caolan) August 10, 2022

He has a point and that’s rare for me to say that about gabby. Sancho has to be the most overrated player in premier league history. He’s right about what he says about him he’s useless! I wouldn’t have him at my club. — Andrew Grainger (@kingofchezo_WBA) August 10, 2022

Aunoutavic 3 years ago wasn’t good enough for united let alone now. Talks about waffle — mark (@smithym92) August 10, 2022