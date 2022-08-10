Countries
Home News watch gabby agbonlahor makes bold statement about the state of man united

WATCH: Gabby Agbonlahor Makes Bold Statement About the State of Man United

Updated

1 hour ago

on

On talkSPORT this morning, former Aston Villa attacker, Gabby Agbonlahor ruffled a few Man United feathers with his comments. 

Speaking this morning with Laura Woods, Agbonlahor didn’t hold back with his opinions about Man United’s current situation and their transfers.

Watch below to see what Agbonlahor had to say:

In the short clip, Gabby suggests that Man United would be a better team with Marko Arnautovic. It was confirmed Sunday evening that United had a bid rejected by Bologna for the former West Ham striker. The news of the club’s interest in the striker didn’t go down too well with fans and ex players.

Agbonlahor then goes on to discuss Jadon Sancho, who United signed last summer for £76million.

Sancho is compared to wingers of the past, such as Nani and Antonio Valencia, both known for their direct style of play. Agbonlahor suggests Sancho fails to live up to their standards due to his tendency to ‘hide’.

The clip finishes with Gabby stating that it’s not the same Man United, and they aren’t “shopping at Harrods” like they were in the past.

Fans Reaction to Agbonlahor Comments

Fans from across the footballing globe have been quick to comment on Agbonlahor thoughts.

Opposing team’s fans revelled in the comments by Agbonlahor, agreeing that Man United are a different team now than they were under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Some Manchester United fans have been quick to back their team up, and others have sided with the former Villa man’s comments:

 

