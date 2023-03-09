WATCH Fred VanVleet Blast NBA Official Ben Taylor

NBA

Watch: Fred VanVleet Blasts NBA Official Ben Taylor in Post Game Interview

Author image
Gia Nguyen
3 min read
Frustrations are still running high in Toronto, as Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet criticized NBA referees after Wednesday’s 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. In a post game interview, VanVleet delivered a profane tirade against the officials, especially targeting referee Ben Taylor.

Earlier this week, the Raptors had another controversial loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. While VanVleet opted to “save his money” then, he couldn’t hold back after a game-changing technical foul given to him midway through the third quarter on Wednesday.

Watch VanVleet’s comments on NBA officials below.

VanVleet Targets Ben Taylor

Despite having more field goal attempts, offensive rebounds, fewer turnovers, and a higher three-point percentage, the Raptors still lost the game to the Clippers on Wednesday. The Clippers got to the line 31 times compared to 14 for the Raptors, which played a part in their loss.

VanVleet was hit with a technical foul midway through the third quarter, marking a career-high eight technicals this season.

The 29-year-old guard later went on to call out NBA official Ben Taylor, who has passed out three of VanVleet’s eight technicals this season.

Toronto Raptors Playoff Hopes

It’s been an underwhelming season for the Raptors. With only 15 games left in the season, every game matters for Toronto.

The loss against the Clippers put the Raptors in ninth place in the East standings, a game-and-half behind Atlanta for the No. 8 spot.

As of now, it looks like the Raptors will be trying for the play-in tournament this spring.

Despite VanVleet’s outburst, he’s also had a frustrating 2022-2023 season campaign. He’s averaging just 19.3 points, 6.9 assists and shooting a career-worst 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.

While he was subject to a few NBA trade rumors near the deadline, the Raptors have decided to keep him for the remainder of the season. However, the guard is expected to decline his player option and test free agency this summer.

Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
