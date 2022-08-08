Watch: Dybala Takes Worst Corner In Football History On Roma Debut

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Paulo Dybala took what looks to be the worst corner in football history over the weekend and football fans around the world are all laughing about it.

Jose Mourinho and Roma have had a very active transfer window this summer making five new signings including Dybala. Dybala’s contract with Juventus came to an end last season and after Roma made contact he joined on a free.

Dybala was met to a monstrous welcome in the center of Rome where he was officially welcomed as a player to thousands of Roma fans. It was truly spectacular.

🚨 This welcome from Roma to Paulo Dybala gives me goosebumps. 💛❤️ (🎥 @OfficialASRoma)pic.twitter.com/WJPVWpuxjL — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 27, 2022

Sadly for Dybala one of his first actions in a Roma shirt was to take a corner for the club which turned out horrendously. His teammates were all lined up in the box ready to see what the Argentine has to offer before he comically fluffed the ball out of play.

Simply stunning from Dybala. It is a different game for them. pic.twitter.com/YL6SPbRf2m — Max Rushden 💙 (@maxrushden) August 8, 2022

The midfielder seemed to blame the pitch for his mistake as he looked instantly at the ground and to be fair to him the cameras panned in to see a chunk of ground displaced.

Roma went on to thrash Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 and Dybala had a solid performance. He has instantly become a hero amongst Roma fans and broke CR7s record for the most shirts sold in a single day.

Dybala looks excited to be joining this Mourinho side after saying “The days that led me to this signing were a combination of many emotions: the determination and the speed with which Roma showed they wanted me made the difference.

“I am joining a growing team, with a club that continues to lay ever more solid foundations for the future and a coach, Jose Mourinho, with whom it is a privilege to be able to work.”