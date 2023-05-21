WATCH: Draymond Green Speaks About Warriors GM Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors have been riding the dynasty wave for about 7 years now, but there could be some serious changes coming this off-season.

They’re expensive. Golden State is projected to have the highest payroll in the NBA next season by a long shot, and have five players on the books for $24 million or more. Changes will likely be made, though it is unclear whether the team will break up their original Big 3, or if Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are in danger of being jettisoned.

Draymond Green: Myers Leaving Warriors Would “Suck”

“To know that there’s a possibility that he may not be here does not sit well with me… He holds me accountable at a totally different standard.” Draymond Green on the potential departure of Warriors GM Bob Myers 🗣️ (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/BdoC6UsFv3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

One of the guys making the decisions might not even be around himself. Warriors general manager Bob Myers has been with the team since 2011, and has held his current role since 2012. He has been the architect behind one of the greatest dynasties that the league has ever seen, winning four championships and two Executive of the Year awards.

But Myers’ future with the team is in serious jeopardy. His contract with the team is set to expire in June, and there is no further agreement between the two sides.

It would be a major blow to the future of the Warriors, and current forward Draymond Green is hoping that Golden State can find a way to bring him back.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Green gave his two cents on a report that was put out by Shams Charania. It stated that the Warriors are bracing for the likelihood that he won’t be back with the team next season.

“That does suck…Bob is one of the guys that I rode in with, that I’ve been on this journey with…To know that there is a possibility that he is not here doesn’t sit well with me…In life we all need people who hold us accountable, and he holds me accountable to a totally different standard.”

While he wasn’t the one who brought in Steph Curry, Myers was on the staff for the selections of Green and Klay Thompson, and led the recruiting of Kevin Durant which led to extra championships.

The current assistant general manager is former Warriors’ player Mike Dunleavy Jr. It is presumed that he would take over the duties should Myers move on.

It is unclear whether Myers plans to continue his career elsewhere if he leaves.

