In a recent episode of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” basketball legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley once again showcased their undeniable chemistry and sense of humor. The incident that sparked their laughter was when Los Angeles Lakers’ star Anthony Davis had to be escorted off the court in a wheelchair due to a head injury during an NBA playoff game against the Golden State Warriors.

Chuck and Shaq Laugh Uncontrollably as AD Leaves in Wheelchair

During the fourth quarter of the game, Davis accidentally took an elbow to the head from the Warriors’ Kevon Looney while battling for a rebound. As a result, Davis was taken out of the game and the wheelchair entrance provided a lighthearted moment for Shaq and Barkley.

Host Ernie Johnson reported Davis’s departure via wheelchair, and the ensuing laughter from Shaq and Barkley was infectious. Off-camera, the sound of crumpling paper added to the playful atmosphere, with some speculating it was Shaq’s humorous way of poking fun at Davis’s perceived fragility.

While attempting to stifle their giggles, Shaq jokingly blamed Barkley for his laughter, leading Barkley to point out Shaq’s own off-camera antics. Their co-hosts, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, maintained their composure despite the laughter, creating an amusing contrast. It was evident that the wheelchair incident had tickled the funny bone of the charismatic duo.

Shaq and Charles Barkley were laughing at AD for exiting the game on a wheelchair with a head injury pic.twitter.com/k2NGJHD7RV — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 11, 2023

Shades of Paul Pierce?

This incident may have brought back memories of the infamous “Wheelchair Game” involving Boston Celtics’ legend Paul Pierce during the 2008 NBA Finals against the Lakers. However, unlike Pierce’s dramatic return, Davis did not make a heroic comeback. The Lakers, struggling without their star player, were unable to overcome an 11-point deficit and fell to the Warriors.

Shaq and Barkley’s laughter on “Inside the NBA” can be seen as a moment of lightheartedness rather than indiscretion. It highlights the entertaining and spontaneous nature of the show, making it one of the best sports programs on television.

Their chemistry as hosts is unparalleled, and their ability to bring humor and insight to the table ensures that there is never a dull moment for fans and viewers.

As the playoff drama continues to unfold, viewers can eagerly anticipate more unscripted and memorable moments from the dynamic group of hosts on “Inside the NBA.”

NBA Betting Guides You May Like