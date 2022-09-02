WATCH: A Look Back At Flightline’s Four Wins So Far

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

FLIGHTLINE, the next big talking horse in America, puts his unbeaten record on the line in Saturday’s $1m TVG Pacific Classic Stakes at Del Mar. The exciting John W Sadler-trained superstar in the making has won all four career starts in effortless fashion (by a total of 44 lengths) and will be all the rage on Saturday at Del Mar to make it ‘5-from-5′ and then head off the Breeders’ Cup on Nov 5.

So, with the excitement building by the hour, until we see FLIGHTLINE in action again this Saturday, we take a look back at his FOUR opening runs again (see below). These have all been eye-catching successes that have come over 6f, 7f and 1m – but we’ll find out this weekend if he can continue his progression in the Grade 1 TVG Pacific Classic Stakes at Del Mar now stepping up to 1m2f.

RELATED: Pacific Classic 2022 Runners: Flightline Tops Six For Del Mar Race

When Is The 2022 Pacific Classic Stakes?

Run over a trip of 1m2f (10 furlongs), the Grade I Pacific Classic Stakes is hosted at Del Mar racetrack in California.

📅Date: Saturday September 3, 2022 (5:30pm)

🏇Racetrack: Del Mar racetrack, California, (Dirt)

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: FanDuel TV

You can bet on the Grade I Pacific Classic Stakes with BOVADA and receive a 100% MATCH-UP welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

Watch Flightline’s Opening Four Races Again

April 25 2021: Santa Anita, Maiden Special Weight (Dirt, 6f)

1st Flightline, 9/10 fav (13 1/4 lengths), Flavien Prat

Sent off favourite on debut at Santa Anita back on April 25, 2021 and he didn’t let his supporters down with a facile 13 1/4 length win – a superstar in the making!

Sept 6, 2021: Del Mar, Allowance Optional Claiming Race (Dirt, 6f)

1st Flightline, 1/5 fav (12 3/4 lengths), Flavien Prat

Backed into 1/5 favourite after his easy debut success as the reputation of Flightline continued to grow. Running over 6f again here on his second start and had little trouble in making it 2-from-2.

RELATED: Back Flightline In Our Pacific Classic Straight Trifecta Bet

Dec 26, 2021: Santa Anita, RUNHAPPY Malibu Stakes (Grade 1) (Dirt, 7f)

1st Flightline, 2/5 fav (11 1/2 lengths), Flavien Prat

Stepping up to 7f here on his third run and also into a Grade 1. Slightly more generous odds at 2/5, but still odds-on. It was his biggest test to date, but he passed it with flying colours to give connections a Boxing Day to remember and the Breeders’ Cup dreams were now firmly alive!

Jun 11, 2022: Belmont Park, Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap (Grade 1) (Dirt, 1m)

1st Flightline, 9/20 fav (6 lengths), Flavien Prat

Another Grade 1 appearance here and another step up in trip – this time to a mile. A slow start, but Flightline quickly recovered. Then having sat just off the pace in second for much of the race, once Prat pressed the button on the turn it was business as usual for Flightline as the Sadler colt saw off Happy Saver by 6 lengths.

RELATED: Pacific Classic 2022: Country Grammer & Flightline To Lock Horns

Is Flightline Ready For The Step Up In Trip?

RELATED: War Like Goddess Back To Defend Flower Bowl Stakes Crown

RELATED: Jockey Club Gold Cup 2022 Picks: Olympiad To Bounce Back

RELATED: Flower Bowl Invitational Stakes 2022 Runners and Riders

Recent Pacific Classic Stakes Winners

2021 – TRIPOLI

2020 – MAXIMUM SECURITY

2019 – HIGHER POWER

2018 – ACCELERATE

2017 – COLLECTED

2016 – CALIFORNIA CHROME

2015 – BEHOLDER

2014 – SHARED BELIEF

Watch Tripoli Winning The 2021 Pacific Classic Stakes

Pick Up Some FREE BETS For The Pacific Classic Stakes 2022