The Flower Bowl Stakes 2022 will be another big draw for Saratoga horse racing fans this weekend as the track stages the race as a Grade 2 for the first time. The 1 3/8m contest had previously been a top-level horse race but was downgraded to Grade 2 status this season.

Regardless of the Flower Bowl Stakes losing a bit of ‘graded kudos’ we’ve still a top renewal with last year’s winning filly WAR LIKE GODDESS back for more to defend her title (watch her 2021 win below). Plus, the contest still holds a Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf ‘win and you’re in’ added carrot for connections – meaning the winner of Saturday’s race gets a free pass to the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland on Nov 5. (See the full runners and riders below).

When Is The 2022 Flower Bowl Invitational Stakes?



Run over a trip of 1 3/8m, the Grade 2 Flower Bowl Stakes is staged at Saratoga racetrack in New York.

📅Date: Saturday September 3, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Saratoga racetrack, New York, (Turf)

💰 Purse: $600,000

Trainer Chad Brown Eyes Seventh Flower Bowl Stakes Win

The powerful Chad Brown barn have a top record in the Flower Bowl Stakes – winning the prize a remarkable six times and is the winning-most trainer in the races history – so anything they send to post on Saturday has to be respected.

Brown’s first success in the race came in 2011 with Stacelita and since then has bagged wins in 2014 and 2015 with Stephanie’s Kitten, plus Lady Eli in 2016. While his recent wins, in the now Grade 2 event, were Fourstar Crook (2018) and Sistercharlie (2019).

It’s, therefore, a prize that Brown loves to target and this year is looking to be no different with three of the seven Flower Bowl Stakes 2022 runners coming from his stable – Capital Structure, Virginia Joy and Marvelous Maude.

2021 Winner War Like Goddess Is Back For More

12 months ago the classy mare – War Like Goddess – landed the Flower Bowl Stakes by an easy 2 1/4 lengths under jockey Julien Leparoux and the horse is back for more in 2022 to defend her crown.

Now another year older at 5, but she’s been lightly campaigned this season with only two outings. Both were wins though after taking the Bewitch Stakes at Keeneland on April 29 and more recently landed the Grade 2 Glen Falls Stakes here at Saratoga on Aug 6.

With that last win around a month ago she’s likely to be spot-on for her defence and jockey Joel Rosario, who has taken over from Leparoux this season, remains in the saddle.

War Like Goddess will be looking to join the likes of Stephanie’s Kitten (2014/15) and Riskaverse (2004/05) as recent ‘back-to-back- winners of the Flower Bowl Stakes.

The Bill Mott mare is also 3-from-3 at the Saratoga track and has also taken the same route to this race as 12 months ago after also winning the Glen Falls Stakes in 2021 – she’ll be the one all the others have to aim at!

DID YOU KNOW: 14 of the last 16 Flower Bowl Stakes winners were aged 4 or 5

Flower Bowl Stakes 2022 Runners and Riders

Seven runners head to post for the 2022 Flower Bowl Stakes, with the Bill Mott-trained War Like Goddess one of the leading players to land the lucrative Grade 2 Saratoga contest.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE @ SP with BOVADA

Trainer: C. Brown

Jockey: J. Ortiz

Age: 5

Form: 2-6-4-1

FLANIGAN’S COVE @ SP with BOVADA

Trainer: C. McGaughey

Jockey: J. Castellano

Age: 4

Form: 2-3-2-4

VIRGINIA JOY @ SP with BOVADA

Trainer: C. Brown

Jockey: I.Ortiz Jr.

Age: 5

Form: 1-1-4-3

WAR LIKE GODDESS @ SP with BOVADA

Trainer: W.Mott

Jockey: J.Rosario

Age: 5

Form: 1-3-1-1

COASTANA @ SP with BOVADA

Trainer: C. DeVaux

Jockey: J. Lezcano

Age: 5

Form: 1-2-1-4

TEMPLE CITY TERROR @ SP with BOVADA

Trainer: B.Walsh

Jockey: L. Saez

Age: 6

Form: 5-1-7-2

MARVELOUS MAUDE @ SP with BOVADA

Trainer: C.Brown

Jockey: M. Franco

Age: 4

Form: 2-3-1-1

Recent Flower Bowl Stakes Winners

2021 – WAR LIKE GODDESS

2020 – CIVIL UNION

2019 – SISTERCHARLIE

2018 – FOURSTAR CROOK

2017 – WAR FLAG

2016 – LADY ELI

2015 – STEPHANIE’S KITTEN

2014 – STEPHANIE’S KITTEN

Watch War Like Goddess Winning The 2021 Flower Bowl Stakes

