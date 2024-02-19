Soccer

Was IShowSpeed Partying With Neymar In Brazil Last Night?

Social media sensation IShowSpeed was spotted hanging out with “Neymar” in Brazil last night, but was he really with the footballing superstar?

Who Is IShowSpeed?

IShowSpeed or Speed is a TikTok star boasting over 23m followers on the app as of February 2024.

Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr. began posting on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic and his fame began to grow after clips from his live streams began to go viral.

The social media sensation is well known for his outlandish personality and his mispronunciation of Cristiano Ronaldo’s “SIUUUU”.

Speed, who is 19, hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, and spent his childhood in his hometown alongside his two younger siblings.

Since becoming famous Speed has met a host of famous stars including KSI, Erling Haaland and his ultimate hero, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the brief encounter with Ronaldo, Speed can repeatedly be heard saying “Oh my god” before dropping to his knees in shock.

The TikTok star then finished the meeting by performing the Portuguese’s iconic ‘SIUUUU’ celebration in front of him.

Was IShowSpeed Partying With Neymar In Brazil?

Yesterday a video surfaced of Speed supposedly partying with Al-Hilal star Neymar. Jr in Brazil. In the video, the pair can be seen greeting each other before excitedly dancing together in a club.

Although it is uncertain whether or not the man in the videos is the real Neymar, as opposed to a lookalike, it is extremely unlikely.

Yesterday Neymar posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: “At home 🇸🇦💙🤍 @alhilal”, which does go some way to suggest that the Brazilian legend wasn’t in his home country hanging out with Speed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neymar Jr (@neymarjr)

However, Speed actually has met the former PSG and Barcelona winger before.

Back in July, the American social media star uploaded a video to his YouTube account with the caption “I met neymar”, so perhaps it isn’t out of the realms of possibility that the two should hang out again.

