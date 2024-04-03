NBA

Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga will return on Thursday against the Houston Rockets

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic
Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic

With a 104-100 win on Tuesday vs. the Mavericks, the Warriors are now 41-34 this season. That is 10th in the Western Conference with seven games left. For their last four contests, the team has been without PF Jonathan Kuminga who’s having a breakout season. 

Luckily, the team is on a five-game win streak and has been able to play well without Kuminga. The 21-year-old has missed their last four games with a knee injury. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Kuminga will be back this Thursday vs. the Rockets. It’s an important game for Golden State who have a three-game lead on Houston.

Jonathan Kuminga is expected to return on Thursday when the Warriors face the Rockets


In the first two seasons of his career, Jonathan Kuminga averaged (9.6) points per game. Golden State used a top 10 pick on Kuminga in 2021 and he hadn’t lived up to his expectations. Early in the 2023-24 season, he was falling out of the rotation for head coach Stever Kerr. It was not looking promising for Kuminga in his third year with the Warriors. However, Draymond Green was suspended by the team and that gave Kuminga a chance for a larger role.

The 21-year-old took full advantage of his opportunities and started to thrive as another scoring option for Golden State. His (16.3) points are a new career-high and are the third-most of any Warriors player in 2023-24. Kuminga has missed their last four games with a knee injury. He is finally healthy enough to play and is expected to make his return this Thursday vs. the Rockets. It’s an extremely important matchup for both teams.


With seven games left in the regular season, the Warriors need a win this Thursday to lock up their chances of making the play-in tournament. Golden State has a three-game lead on the Rockets. A win for Houston on Thursday would lead to an even smaller gap between the two teams. Can the Warriors take care of business against Hoston and give themselves a chance to make the playoffs in 2024?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic
NBA

LATEST Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga will return on Thursday against the Houston Rockets

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 03 2024
Immanuel Qucikley and R.J. Barrett Raptors pic
NBA
Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett are probable to play on Tuesday vs. the Lakers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024

At 23-51, the Toronto Raptors are not making the playoffs in 2023-24. The team is currently 12th in the Eastern Conference with eight games left. Toronto showed clear signs of…

Bam Adebayo Heat pic
NBA
Miami’s Bam Adebayo continues to become more confident in his three-point efficiency
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024

On Sunday, the Heat won 119-107 vs. the Wizards to improve their record to 41-33 this season. Miami is just one game out of sixth in the Eastern Conference. Only…

Dean Wade Cavs pic
NBA
Cavaliers’ Dean Wade could miss the rest of the regular season with a knee sprain
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024
Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan pic
NBA
Spurs’ Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan were ruled out for the rest of the 2023-24 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024
Jalen Johnson Hawks pic
NBA
Jalen Johnson (ankle) will return tonight for Atlanta when they face the Bulls in Chicago
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 01 2024
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
NBA
76ers’ Joel Embiid is nearing a return after missing 29 straight games for Philadelphia
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 01 2024
Arrow to top