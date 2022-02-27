Espanyol will be looking to get their season back on track with a win over Villarreal in the Spanish league this weekend.

Villarreal vs Espanyol live stream

Villarreal vs Espanyol Preview

The visitors are coming into this game on the back of three draws and three defeats in their last six league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win here. Meanwhile, Villarreal have picked up three wins and a draw in their last four league matches and they will be confident of picking up all three points against struggling opposition. That said, the visitors have done well against Villarreal in recent seasons and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset here. Check out the best Villarreal vs Espanyol betting offers Check out our Villarreal vs Espanyol prediction

When does Villarreal vs Espanyol kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Villarreal vs Espanyol kicks off at 13:00 pm BST, on the 27th of February, at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal vs Espanyol Team News

Villarreal team news

The home side will be without the services of Francis Coquelin, Ruben Pena and Gerard Moreno because of injuries.

Villarreal predicted line-up vs Espanyol: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Lo Celso, Capoue; Chukwueze, Dia, Danjuma

Espanyol team news

Meanwhile, the visitors are without Manu Morlanes and Aleix Vidal because of suspension.

Espanyol predicted line-up vs Villarreal: D Lopez; Gil, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Darder, Herrera, Bare; Vilhena, De Tomas, Puado