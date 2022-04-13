Villarreal Execute Daring Offside Trap as Unai Emery Masterclass Sinks Bayern Munich

VILLARREAL claimed a historic Champions League quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich last night and fans have been left in awe of their masterful offside trap.

Former Arsenal manger Unai Emery has had his fair share of criticism in recent years, but his accomplishments since returning to Spain with Villarreal are undeniably grand.

Last year’s Europa League winners now find themselves in a Champions League semi-final, where either Liverpool or Benfica await them to see who will earn passage to the Stade de France for the final in May.

The Yellow Submarine have shown their astuteness in game management so far in the Champions League, and this was most evident in their triumph over Bayern Munich.

Picking and choosing their moments to get forward after a barrage of attacks from Julian Nagelsmann’s side has payed off for Unai Emery, but one passage of masterful tactics caught the eye more than most, with fans across the internet reacting to Villarreal’s cheeky offside trap.

You can check out the clip below:

In one swift movement, some seven Bayern Munich players were left stranded in an offside position as Joshua Kimmich delivered a free-kick from a dangerous area. A daring move away from home for a side protecting a lead and a feat you only see every so often, but Unai Emery’s attention to detail on the training ground is evident to see in this clip.

Fans across social media have been reacting to the passage of play. Here’s what a select few had to say.

Tactical genius from the Villareal team. Watch how they set the offside trap Varane / Kofi / Pochettino / FACup / East Legon / Saul pic.twitter.com/hCKF6ysD5Y — Yiadom Herbert Boakye (@herbertgh) April 13, 2022

With just two shots on target across the two legs, Villarreal’s undoubted spirit and defensive ability has seen them reach this stage of the competition for only the second time having lost to Arsenal in 2006.

The proud town of Villarreal, which incredibly has a population of just over 50,000 people, remains the second smallest city after Monaco to reach the latter stages of the Champions League.