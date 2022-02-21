Villarreal vs Juventus live stream, kick off time and prediction – Champions League preview

JUVENTUS travel to Spain this evening to take on Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash. Keep reading below to see how you can stream the match, plus see our top prediction for the game.

Villarreal vs Juventus live stream — Champions League last-16

Looking to follow the Villarreal vs Juventus Champions League clash online?

When does Villarreal vs Juventus kick off?

The Villarreal vs Juventus Champions League match-up kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday, 22nd February, at El Madrigal in Villarreal.

What TV channel is Villarreal vs Juventus on?

You can watch Villarreal vs Juventus in the Champions League on BT Sport 3. Coverage of the match starts at 19:30 GMT.

You can watch Villarreal vs Juventus in the Champions League on BT Sport 3. Coverage of the match starts at 19:30 GMT.

If you don't have access to BT Sport, you'll also be able to follow the match over at bet365.

Villarreal vs Juventus prediction – Champions League preview

This match might not have the glamour associated with some of the other Champions League round of 16 ties, but it promises to be an exceptionally exciting one. For the uninitiated, Juventus would be favourites, but the bookies actually have the Spanish side as their pick to come out on top.

Villarreal come into the knockouts following a second-placed finish in Group F, finishing just one point behind group winners Manchester United. Juventus, on the other hand, finished top of their group, pushing current champions Chelsea into second place.

Despite being the much less glamorous side, there’s a very good argument for Villarreal to win this match. They’ve not lost their past six matches at home, turning El Madrigal into something of a fortress. In fact, they’ve only lost at home three times this season.

While Villarreal look strong, Juventus are looking more vulnerable than at any time in recent years. They currently languish in 4th place in Series A and have been entirely inconsistent throughout the year. Their last two games have been score-draws, against Atalanta and local rivals Torino.

With Villarreal looking strong and Juventus looking uncharacteristically poor, we certainly won’t be predicting an away win. Instead, we’ll be predicting Villarreal to come away with all three points. However, we think we can do better than that, and predict the actual score instead.

We predict that the score in this game will be 2-0, and let us explain our thinking. Firstly, Villarreal are looking good in attack, even managing to hit four in their previous match. With Juve looking weak, the Villarreal attack will be confident of getting on the scoresheet.

At the other end of the field, we expect Juventus to draw a blank. They’ve only scored 23 times in the league this season, and their poor form in front of goal has been by far their biggest weakness. Dusan Vlahovic will start his first Champions League game, but Paulo Dybala looks set to miss out – a huge blow for the Italians.

There’s another reason we’re predicting Villarreal to win 2-0, and it’s the odds. Head to bet365 and you’ll be able to claim amazing odds of 10/1 on the Yellow Submarine to come away 2-0 victors.

Villarreal vs Juventus prediction: Villarreal 2 Juventus 0 @ 10/1 with bet365