NFL

Vikings injury report: Aaron Jones suffered a quad contusion in Week 17

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Aaron Jones Vikings pic
Aaron Jones Vikings pic

In Week 17, the Vikings were at home to face the Packers. Earlier this season, the Vikings beat Green Bay 31-29 on the road. It was another extremely close matchup in their second meeting of the season with the Packers. Sam Darnold and the Vikings held on for a 27-25 win. Their ninth in a row. 

The team is 14-2 heading into the final week of the 2024 regular season. Minnesota is on the road to face Jared Goff and the Lions. If Detroit wins on MNF in Week 17, both teams will be 14-2 and will be playing for the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs. During their win in Week 17, Minnesota’s Aaron Jones suffered a quad contusion and had to leave the game early. It’s still early to know if Jones will be able to play but Week 18 is the most important game of their season.

Aaron Jones suffered a quad contusion on Sunday vs. the Packers


Thirty-year-old Aaron Jones is in his eighth season and his first with the Vikings. Jones was a 5th-round pick in the 2017 draft by the Packers. In seven seasons with Green Bay, Jones played in 97 games and made 85 starts. His best campaign was in 2019 when he led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns. It’s the only time in his career that he’s had double-digit touchdowns in a single season. After seven years with the Packers, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in 2024.

When healthy, Jones is still capable of being a workhorse RB and he’s proven that in 2024. The veteran RB played in 11 games in 2023 and carried the ball 142 times. So far in 2024, Jones has started all 16 games for the Vikings and has 245 carries. In Week 17, Jones suffered a quad contusion, and his status for Week 18 is up in the air. Sunday’s matchup vs. the Lions is the most important game of the season for the Vikings and they’ll need Jones. If he’s not available, Cam Akers would be the starter.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins pic
NFL

LATEST Bengals: Joe Burrow wants the front office to sign Tee Higgins to a long-term deal

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 31 2024
Josh Allen Bills pic 2
NFL
Bills: Josh Allen will start Week 18 to keep his consecutive start streak alive
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 31 2024

At 13-3, the Buffalo Bills have had the AFC East secured for weeks now. The team is 10-1 in their last 11 games and has locked in the #2 seed…

Ricky Pearsall 49ers pic
NFL
49ers: Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall shined on MNF despite the team’s 10th loss
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 31 2024

During the 2023 season, the 49ers finished 12-5. That was enough for the team to have the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs. San Francisco narrowly defeated the Lions in…

Rookie WRs 2024 pic
NFL
The rookie WR class in 2024 could be the strongest since 1996
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 30 2024
Bucky Irving Bucs pic 1
NFL
Buccaneers: A Week 18 win would clinch a playoff berth for Tampa Bay
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 30 2024
Aaron Jones Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings injury report: Aaron Jones suffered a quad contusion in Week 17
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 30 2024
Jayden Daniels Commanders pic 1
NFL
Commanders: Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 1991
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 30 2024
Arrow to top