Vikings injury report: Aaron Jones suffered a quad contusion in Week 17

In Week 17, the Vikings were at home to face the Packers. Earlier this season, the Vikings beat Green Bay 31-29 on the road. It was another extremely close matchup in their second meeting of the season with the Packers. Sam Darnold and the Vikings held on for a 27-25 win. Their ninth in a row.

The team is 14-2 heading into the final week of the 2024 regular season. Minnesota is on the road to face Jared Goff and the Lions. If Detroit wins on MNF in Week 17, both teams will be 14-2 and will be playing for the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs. During their win in Week 17, Minnesota’s Aaron Jones suffered a quad contusion and had to leave the game early. It’s still early to know if Jones will be able to play but Week 18 is the most important game of their season.

Aaron Jones suffered a quad contusion on Sunday vs. the Packers

#Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that RB Aaron Jones suffered a quad contusion and was working through it on the sidelines. Sounds like they decided to pull him as a precaution. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2024



Thirty-year-old Aaron Jones is in his eighth season and his first with the Vikings. Jones was a 5th-round pick in the 2017 draft by the Packers. In seven seasons with Green Bay, Jones played in 97 games and made 85 starts. His best campaign was in 2019 when he led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns. It’s the only time in his career that he’s had double-digit touchdowns in a single season. After seven years with the Packers, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in 2024.

When healthy, Jones is still capable of being a workhorse RB and he’s proven that in 2024. The veteran RB played in 11 games in 2023 and carried the ball 142 times. So far in 2024, Jones has started all 16 games for the Vikings and has 245 carries. In Week 17, Jones suffered a quad contusion, and his status for Week 18 is up in the air. Sunday’s matchup vs. the Lions is the most important game of the season for the Vikings and they’ll need Jones. If he’s not available, Cam Akers would be the starter.