Vikings Depth Chart: Will Minnesota re-sign Sam Darnold or turn to J.J. McCarthy in 2025?

After the 2023 season, the Minnesota Vikings parted way with QB Kirk Cousins. He left in free agency and signed with the Atlanta Falcons. In the 2024 draft, Minnesota used the 10th pick to select QB J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. Additionally, the team signed veteran QB Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal for the 2024 season.

Sources around the league believed Darnold would start the year and then the team would switch to McCarthy. However, the rookie suffered a season-ending knee injury in the pre-season. That forced Sam Darnold into a starting role for the entire 2024 season. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 record but didn’t end the year on a high note. Now, Minnesota is left with a tough decision to make this offseason. Do they re-sign Darnold after his career-best season or do they hand the team over to J.J. McCarthy?

Will Sam Darnold play for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025?

“Minnesota is going to move off Sam Darnold and go with J.J. McCarthy”@colincowherd on the Vikings QB situation after loss to Rams pic.twitter.com/62M5o7obwx — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 14, 2025



In Week 17, the Vikings beat the Packers 27-25 and improved their record to 14-2. Minnesota had a Week 18 matchup on the road vs. the Lions. That game was for the #1 seed in the NFC and to win the NFC South in 2024. The Vikings lost 31-9 to the Lions in Week 18 and Sam Darnold passed for just 166 yards. As a team the Vikings did not score a touchdown and all nine of their points were from field goals. That gave the Vikings the #5 seed at 14-3 and a road playoff game.

Darnold and the Vikings’ offense had a poor performance in their second straight game. Minnesota lost 27-9 to the Rams in the wildcard round. The veteran QB passed for one touchdown and had one interception, He also had a fumble lost that was scooped up by Los Angeles and returned for a touchdown. Darnold was sacked nine times on Monday night. With two rough games in a row, the Vikings will be left with a tough choice this offseason. Do they re-sign the QB that led them to 14 wins or do they hand the offense over to a young QB in J.J. McCarthy? Head coach Kevin O’Connell will be a major determining factor for what the Vikings do moving forward. Did Sam Darnold do enough to keep his job or were the last two weeks enough for Minnesota to move on?