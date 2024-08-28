In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys gave RB Tony Pollard a chance to be their full-time starter. However, Pollard left in free agency this offseason to the Tennessee Titans. Dallas has decided to run it back with a familiar face in 2024. Ezekiel Elliot will be their starting RB this upcoming season.

Behind Elliot in the depth chart are Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn. However, the Cowboys seem to have made another upgrade to their depth at RB. It was announced today that veteran RB Dalvin Cook is signing with the Dallas Cowboys. Cook spent time with the Jets and Ravens in 2023. He’ll start on Dallas’ practice squad but is quickly expected to be ready to play.

How effective can Dalvin Cook be for the Cowboys in 2024?

After not participating in camp and the preseason, Dalvin Cook will ramp up initially on the practice squad and familiarize himself with the system before being activated. He’s been training nonstop and should be ready to roll sooner than later. https://t.co/taTs008vPb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2024



To start his professional career, Dalviin Cook was a second-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 out of Florida State. From 2019-2022, Cook rushed for at least 1,100 yards each season and made four straight Pro Bowls. He was the unquestioned starter for the Vikings for four years but the team cut him ahead 2023. Cook spent time with two teams in 2023. The 29-year-old played in 15 games for the Jets and made one start during the regular season.

With Baltimore, Cook did not appear in any regular season games but he did get eight carries in a playoff game. Despite not being with any teams this offseason, Cook has been training regularly in hopes of getting another opportunity. After working out for the Dallas Cowboys, they’ve signed him to their practice squad. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network noted that Cook could quickly make his way to the active roster. Dallas now has two veteran RBs, Ezekiel Elliot and Dalvin Cook. After averaging (69.0) rushing yards per game in 2022, Cook averaged (14.3) per game in 2023. He’s looking to bounce back in 2024 with the Cowboys. Cook could find himself as the team’s RB2 if he is effective.