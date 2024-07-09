NFL

Veteran DE Jerry Hughes is returning to the Texans in 2024 for his 15th professional season

Zach Wolpin
For the last two seasons, Jerry Hughes had been a member of the Houston Texans. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal ahead of the 2022 season. Hughes is a free agent this offseason but the Texans were not ready to let him walk. The 35-year-old is re-signing with the team for the 2024 season.

Next year will be Hughes’ 15th professional season in the NFL. His third with the Texans. At this stage in his career, the team doesn’t expect Hughes to be the same player he once was. It’s been 10 seasons since he’s had double-digit sacks in a single season. However, Hughes can still be a veteran presence in the locker room and a player the coaches can rely on.

In the 2010 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts drafted DE Jerry Hughes with the 31st overall pick out of TCU. He played three seasons with the Colts before he joined the Bills in 2013. Hughes played nine seasons in Buffalo. Fifty-three of his 70 career sacks are with the Bills. Ahead of the 2022 season, Hughes signed a two-year deal with the Texans. Over his last two seasons, Hughes has (12.0) sacks with Houston. He had three last season in 17 games played.

Hughes is an important part of their defensive line but he is not their best player. This offseason, the team signed Danielle Hunter in free agency on a two-year, $49 million deal. Hunter has been a consistent player throughout his eight-year career with the Vikings. He has (87.5) career sacks, including a career-high (16.5) last season. The 29-year-old will look to take Houston’s pass rush to another level.


Other additions to Houston’s defensive line this offseason include DeNico Autry and Folorunso Fatukasi. Autry is a former undrafted player who will be heading into his 11th professional season. He spent the last three seasons with the Tennesee Titans and had a career-high (11.5) sacks in 2023. Fatukasi only has (4.5) sacks in six seasons but he’ll be a key piece at DT for the Texans. At six-foot-four, 318 pounds, Fatukasi is not an easy player to move. Expect the Texans’ defensive line to be one of their strongest position groups in 2024.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
