Veteran Bobby McCain is signing with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2024 season

In 2024, the Minnesota Vikings are eager to have a bounce-back season. The team was plagued by injuries in 2023 and their roster has taken some key losses. That includes Kirk Cousins who signed with Atlanta and Danielle Hunter who is now with the Texans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that the Vikings are singing a veteran player to their secondary for 2024. Bobby McCain will be entering his ninth professional season. He played 2023 for the New York Giants but was primarily a special teams player. McCain will reunite with his former head coach when he was with the Dolphins, Brian Flores.

Bobby McCain will play for the Vikings in 2024

To start his NFL career, Bobby McCain was a fifth-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2015. McCain played collegiately at Memphis. He became a full-time starter for Miami in 2018. With the Dolphins, McCain played in 87 career games and made 55 starts. After his time in Miami, McCain was with Washington for two seasons. The 30-year-old had the most interceptions of his career in 2021 when he had four and the only defensive touchdown of his career.

McCain played 2023 for the New York Giants at safety. However, McCain played just 19 defensive snaps for the Giants last season. He did play in 50% of New York’s special team snaps and was an asset on that side of the ball. Brian Flores is the defensive coordinator for the Vikings. He was previously the head coach of the Dolphins when McCain was still in Miami. Now, the two will have the chance to pair once again. McCain will be a player that Brian Flores can lean on and trust.

