NBA

Veteran big man Mike Muscala is signing with the Thunder for the rest of the 2023-23 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mike Muscala Thunder pic
Mike Muscala Thunder pic

This season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are 41-18. That is the second-best record in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City is just (1.0) games behind the Timberwolves in the standings. With 23 games left, there are not many moves the Thunder can make to seriously improve their roster.

That doesn’t mean adding some veteran help for the playoffs is a bad thing. The Thunder are doing just that with their recent signing of big man Mike Muscala. He’s signed a deal that lands him with OKC for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Muscala was likely brought in to help give the Thunder extra front-court depth.

How will Mike Muscala fit in with the Thunder?


To start the 2023-24 season, 32-year-old Mike Muscala was with the Washington Wizards. He played in 24 games and made two starts. Before the trade deadline, Muscala was moved to Detroit where he played in 13 games and made four starts. The veteran big man received a buyout from the Pistons and cleared waivers. Oklahoma City signed Muscala to a contract for the rest of the season and he’s now in his second stint with the team.

He previously played four seasons for the Thunder and joined the team as a free agent in 2019-20. The former second-round pick has played in 168 career games for OKC and has made seven starts. Muscala averaged (7.0) points and (3.0) rebounds per game. His career three-point percentage with the Thunder was excellent (.392) and he’s made a living off that shot. Teams will always look to add players who can consistently knock down shots from deep.


Ideally, Muscala will be used as a backup center behind rookie Chet Holmgren. The team has been lacking a true center all season and Muscala fills that role nicely. OKC had previously been using forwards to try and fill the minutes when Holmgren was on the bench. They no longer need to do that with Muscala on the team. At six-foot-ten, he has the size and frame to be the type of backup big man they need. We’ll see how quickly he can readjust to being back on the Thunder.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Mike Muscala Thunder pic
NBA

LATEST Veteran big man Mike Muscala is signing with the Thunder for the rest of the 2023-23 season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 01 2024
Andrew Wiggins Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins is dealing with a ‘serious’ family matter and is out indefinitely
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 01 2024

At 31-27, the Warriors are currently 10th in the Western Conference. They would be in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. Golden State still has time to try…

P.J. Washington Mavs pic
NBA
The Mavericks want P.J. Washington to become the team’s third scoring option
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 01 2024

At 34-25, the Dallas Mavericks are 7th in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, they would narrowly miss being a top-six seed. That would force them to compete…

rsz 20414558540
NBA
The Washington Wizards Didn’t Win A Single Game In The Month Of February
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 01 2024
rsz usa today 226505930
NBA
LeBron James Is Now 9 Points Away From 40,000 In His Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 01 2024
rsz victor wembanyama chet holmgren okc thunder
NBA
OKC Thunder Have 6-Game Winning Streak Snapped By Lowly Spurs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 01 2024
lebron lakers gold g ezgif.com resize
NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers Will Play 10 Of Their Next 11 Games At Home
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 29 2024
Arrow to top