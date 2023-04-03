NBA

Utah Jazz Center Walker Kessler Put In Concussion Protocol

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Kessler
Kessler

Utah Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler has been put in the concussion protocol which will likely end his season according to NBA reporter Tim MacMahon.

 

Kessler suffered the injury in last night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. After being evaluated by the team’s medical staff, it was determined that Kessler had suffered a concussion and he was immediately placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

The protocol, which is designed to ensure the safety and well-being of players, requires Kessler to complete a series of tests and medical evaluations before he is cleared to return to play. Given where the Jazz are in the standings, it seems like Kessler will be done for the rest of the season.

The Jazz are currently tied for the 11th seed with the Dallas Mavericks and are not seen as favorites to make the playoffs according to Utah sportsbooks, however.

https://cdn.nba.com/teams/uploads/sites/1610612762/2022/07/JAZ2223_Welcome_Players_1920x1080_WEB_KESSLER-1.png

Kessler was a former first round pick in this past year’s NBA draft of the Minnesota Timberwolves out of the University of Auburn. He was apart of the blockbuster trade involving Rudy Gobert which sent Kessler and a lot more over to Utah. He has been one of the better rookie big men this season.

In 74 games, Kessler has averaged 9.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, and 0.9 apg. Kessler is also averaging a whopping 2.3 blocks per game. He is currently fourth overall in total blocks with 173, so he has shown to be one of the better defensive centers in the NBA.

The Utah Jazz overall has a bright future with the emergance of Walker Kessler and Lauri Markannen. They also have a bunch of draft capital from the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades. If they can hit on their picks then the Jazz should be better in the years to come.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kessler
NBA

LATEST Utah Jazz Center Walker Kessler Put In Concussion Protocol

Author image Owen Jones  •  15s
rsz fsvdzxaagaa5dxc
NBA
Trail Blazers Pull Off Biggest Upset In NBA In 30 Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h

The Portland Trail Blazers have essentially given up on the season, and were missing 4 of their 5 usual starters on Sunday during their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But…

rsz 1460088603
NBA
WATCH: Victor Wembanyama Putback Dunk Off Own Fadeaway 3-Pointer
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 2 2023

Victor Wembanyama has been touted as one of the best basketball prospects that we have ever seen, and he showed us a small taste of why on Sunday. The player…

rsz 6123990e77d61image
NBA
NBA Will No Longer Test Or Punish For Marijuana Use
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 1 2023
960x0
NBA
Keegan Murray Breaks 3-Point Record On Kings Memorable Night
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2023
rsz llkl
NBA
LOOK: NBA Experts Believe Los Angeles Lakers Are Team To Beat
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2023
rsz lebron james draymond green getty
NBA
Bill Simmons Predicts LeBron James, Draymond Green To Dallas Mavericks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 29 2023
Arrow to top