Utah Jazz Center Walker Kessler Put In Concussion Protocol

Utah Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler has been put in the concussion protocol which will likely end his season according to NBA reporter Tim MacMahon.

Source: Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler is entering concussion protocol, likely ending his season. Kessler is expected to be an All-Rookie selection after averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 72% from the floor. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 3, 2023

Kessler suffered the injury in last night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. After being evaluated by the team’s medical staff, it was determined that Kessler had suffered a concussion and he was immediately placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

The protocol, which is designed to ensure the safety and well-being of players, requires Kessler to complete a series of tests and medical evaluations before he is cleared to return to play. Given where the Jazz are in the standings, it seems like Kessler will be done for the rest of the season.

The Jazz are currently tied for the 11th seed with the Dallas Mavericks and are not seen as favorites to make the playoffs according to Utah sportsbooks, however.

Kessler was a former first round pick in this past year’s NBA draft of the Minnesota Timberwolves out of the University of Auburn. He was apart of the blockbuster trade involving Rudy Gobert which sent Kessler and a lot more over to Utah. He has been one of the better rookie big men this season.

In 74 games, Kessler has averaged 9.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, and 0.9 apg. Kessler is also averaging a whopping 2.3 blocks per game. He is currently fourth overall in total blocks with 173, so he has shown to be one of the better defensive centers in the NBA.

The Utah Jazz overall has a bright future with the emergance of Walker Kessler and Lauri Markannen. They also have a bunch of draft capital from the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades. If they can hit on their picks then the Jazz should be better in the years to come.