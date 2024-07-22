After 18 seasons with Aaron Rogers, Green Bay’s 2023 campaign was their first without him. In 2020, the Packers drafted QB Jordan Love with the 22nd overall pick out of Utah State. Unlike most first-round QBs nowadays, Love had time to sit on the bench and learn from one of the game’s top QBs.

He sat on the bench for three seasons and got to study under Aaron Rodgers. Once the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets, it was Love’s turn to be the starter. Green Bay was unsure what they were going to get in Love’s first season as the full-time starter for the Packers. The 25-year-old played at a high level throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns. He even won Green Bay a playoff game and proved he’s their new franchise QB. Despite what they saw from Love, the team still hasn’t given him a long-term extension. Until that happens, Love will not practice at camp for the Packers.

Packers fans should not worry about Jordan Love not having his extension signed yet

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said QB Jordan Love will not practice until the two sides can get done the contract extension that they’ve been working on. pic.twitter.com/OiSzNL7I17 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2024



For the 2024 season, Jordan Love is on a one-year contract with the Green Bay Packers. The deal is worth $13.5 million guaranteed and Love could earn up to $22.5 million through incentives. However, Love and his agents are not worried about that deal. That’s one that was signed ahead of the 2023 season. Before Love had his breakout campaign with the Packers. He’s worth a lot more than the $13.5 million guaranteed for 2024. Hence the reason why QB is willing to miss practice to get a deal done.

It’s a battle in the NFL to get a second contract with a team and Love is going through those struggles right now. However, GM Brian Gutekunst said that the team is “optimistic” about Love signing a long-term extension. The Packers know they need to pay Love. It’s a matter of getting the numbers straightened out and finding a deal that works for both sides. Green Bay wants to pay Love what he’s worth, but they also need to keep the rest of their roster in mind when handing out a long-term extension to a QB.

Jordan Love will not practice until he has a new deal, Brian Gutekunst says. Love’s camp informed Packers of that decision Saturday. Gutekunst says a deal could get done in the coming days, but you never know. Says big deals take time. “I feel we’re close.” pic.twitter.com/yeW5ScbUMm — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 22, 2024



There’s no doubt that Jordan Love exceeded his expectations for the Green Bay Packers in 2023. Love played in all 17 games for the Packers last season and went 9-8. Now, the Packers need to pay their new franchise QB after his breakout campaign in 2023. They have no other choice. Love’s backup this season is former Penn State QB Sean Clifford. It’s only a matter of time until Jordan Love and the Packers come to an agreement and the former first-round pick signs a lucrative deal.