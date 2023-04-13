Under Armour Could Make Steph Curry Worth Over $1 Billion

Steph Curry has been the face of basketball for Under Armour, and it is being reported that he could earn up to $1 billion when all is said and done.

In late March, it was announced that Curry signed a long-term deal with Under Armour, which is rumored to be a lifetime contract. The exact terms of the deal weren’t disclosed at the time, but some of the details have been made public as of recent.

On April 3rd, Curry received over 8 million restricted stock units, which is valued at over $75 million. But that is just a portion of what he will reportedly receive over the course of his time with the company.

The deal that Steph Curry previously signed with UA in 2015 was worth $215 million, on top of the $8 million that he had earned in his first two years. Kevin Plank, who is the founder of the brand, has said that the deal could wind up paying Curry more than what he has made in NBA career earnings, which is over $490 million.

They’re lucky that he is with the company to this day as it is. There is the famously failed meeting between the Currys and Nike which wound up benefitting Under Armour in extraordinary ways, and there were rumors that the superstar was thinking about leaving the company in recent years.

But UA created The Curry Brand, a division of the company dedicated specifically to the player, much like Jordan with Nike. The move ensured Curry’s future with the company, one whose stock has dropped 44% over the last five years.

Curry Has A Full Bag Of Endorsements

Steph Curry has been one of the most monetarily successful athletes of the current generation. He is earning big money from his endorsement deals, which include Chase, Nissan, Brita, and Infitity in addition to Under Armour, and he earns big on the court, too. He was the highest paid player in the NBA this season, and is scheduled to be again for the next three.

As for his current on-court happenings, Curry’s Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors will be the road team in the match up, but they are the favorites due to a number of factors.

Curry averaged 29.4 points during the regular season, the third-highest mark of his career. His 42 percent shooting from beyond the arc is far better than the 38 percent he posted last season.

Game 1 between the Warriors and Kings will tip-off at 5:30PM PT on Saturday evening.

