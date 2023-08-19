Aljamain Sterling will defend his Bantamweight title against the ever rising UFC star, Sean O’Malley, as the ‘Funk Master’ looks to retain his Bantamweight title. We’re taking a look at some of the latest UFC sportsbooks odds ahead of the bout, so who is the Sterling vs O’Malley favorite?

Who Is The Favorite To Win The Sterling vs O’Malley Fight At UFC 292?

As UFC 292 edges ever closer, UFC enthusiasts will be eagerly anticipating the main event – Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley. The ‘Funk Master’ will be hoping to retain his title for the fourth successive time, while the Suga Show is going for gold for the first time in his UFC career.

With the Bantamweight title on the line, fans will be expecting a close-fought encounter between two of the best fighters in the organization.

Aljamain Sterling To Win @ -260

Sean O’Malley To Win @ + 220

Aljamain Sterling To Win By Points @ + 325

Sean O’Malley To Win By Points @ +700

Aljamain Sterling To Win By KO/TKO or DQ @ + 400

Sean O’Malley To Win By KO/TKO or DQ @ + 275

Aljamain Sterling To Win By Submission @ +180

Sean O’Malley To Win By Submission @ +1600

Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

How To Bet On Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Betting on Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

As you can see with the prices above, the sportsbooks see this as a slightly simple battle for the Funk Master, with Sterling gaining the role as favorite being priced @ -260. Sterling is coming off a successful title defence, beating UFC legend and former champion, Henry Cejudo.

O’Malley is seen as the underdog, but his price is still fairly close to Sterling’s, and you can back ‘The Suga Show’ to win @ +220.

With the odds suggesting that Sterling will come out victorious, if O’Malley did go on to win as the ‘outsider’ this could boost his already huge global recognition even further.

Sean O’Malley has seen his profile amongst the fighting world rise over recent years, creating his own YouTube channel and gaining over 800 thousand subscribers. His colorful hair, tattoos and unique character has made him a fan favorite – even if the bookies don’t have them as their favorite.

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley – UFC 292 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 3 KO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 KO’s)

Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 3 KO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 KO’s) 📅 Date: August 19, 2023

August 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Title

UFC Bantamweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts, USA

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -260 | O’Malley +220

