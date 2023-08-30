The 2023 PGA Tour season is over but one of the biggest events of the year is just a few weeks away. The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to tee off on September 29th to October 1st at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome Italy.
After the conclusion of the 2023 PGA Tour season, USA Captain Zach Johnson made his picks for the Ryder Cup team. There were already six automatic qualifiers, which were based on the Ryder Cup standings.
Scroll down below to find out the official Team USA for the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Team USA 2023 Ryder Cup
* Denotes Captain Zach Johnson’s pick There were six automatic qualifiers on the team based on Ryder Cup standings. The qualifying rounds for the Ryder Cup ended after the BMW Championship. The rankings are based on prize money earned in the official PGA tour events during the current season and the prize money won at previous major championships. This year, six players qualified based on their place in the standings, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, and Wyndham Clark. Most of these players have also won an event this year with the exception of Schauffle. Schauffele snuck into the rankings by pushing Brooks Koepka out of sixth place during the BMW Championship. Book the tickets, gentlemen ✈ With his six Captain’s Picks, @ZachJohnsonPGA selects: 🇺🇸@BKoepka — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) August 29, 2023 There were a total of six wildcard selections from Captain Zach Johnson this year. Based on the qualifiers, Johnson had a very inexperienced team. Out of his top six qualifiers, only Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffle, and Patrick Cantlay had been to a single Ryder Cup. On top of that, their experiences were solely based in America. With the Ryder Cup in Italy, it affected his decision-making heading into Tuesday. Understandably, Johnson went for experience. He drafted Jordan Spieth (4 Ryder Cup appearances), Brooks Koepka (3 Ryder Cup appearances), Rickie Fowler (4 Ryder Cup appearances), and Justin Thomas (2 Ryder Cup appearances). Thomas was a huge wild card and the lowest-ranking member of the group. The Florida native didn’t even make the playoffs but was selected for the Ryder Cup due to his match-play experience. In fact, Thomas is on pace to be the best team match-play golfer in U.S. history. He is 6-2-1 in just Ryder Cups and 16-5-3 in Presidents Cups and Ryder Cups combined. Meanwhile, Johnson also picked Sam Burns, who won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play earlier this year, and Collin Morikawa, who absolutely shined at the Tour Championship.
Name
Residence
Age
Experience
Official World Golf Rankings
Sam Burns *
Choundrant, Louisiana
27
Ryder Cup Rookie
21
Patrick Cantlay
Jupiter, Florida
21
1 Ryder Cup Appearance (2021)
10
Wyndham Clark
Scottsdale, Arizona
29
Ryder Cup Rookie
10
Rickie Fowler*
Jupiter, Florida
34
4 Ryder Cup Appearances (2010, 2014, 2016, 2018)
25
Brian Harman
St Simons Island, Georgia
36
Ryder Cup Rookie
9
Max Homa
Scottsdale, Arizona
32
Ryder Cup Rookie
7
Brooks Koepka*
Jupiter, Florida
33
3 Ryder Cup Appearances (2016, 2018, 2021)
14
Collin Morikawa*
Jupiter, Florida
29
1 Ryer Cup Appearance (2021)
19
Xander Schauffele
Jupiter, Florida
29
1 Ryder Cup Appearance (2021)
6
Scottie Scheffler
Dallas, Texas
27
1 Ryder Cup Appearance (2021)
1
Jordan Spieth*
Dallas, Texas
30
4 Ryder Cup Appearances (2014, 2016, 2018, 2021)
12
Justin Thomas*
Jupiter, Florida
30
2 Ryder Cup Appearances (2018, 2021)
26
Ryder Cup 2023 Automatic Qualifiers
Ryder Cup 2023 Captain Picks
🇺🇸@JordanSpieth
🇺🇸@collin_morikawa
🇺🇸@RickieFowler
🇺🇸@JustinThomas34
🇺🇸@SamBurns66 pic.twitter.com/V7PbDlzaZZ
Golf Betting Guides You May Like
* Denotes Captain Zach Johnson’s pick
There were six automatic qualifiers on the team based on Ryder Cup standings.
The qualifying rounds for the Ryder Cup ended after the BMW Championship. The rankings are based on prize money earned in the official PGA tour events during the current season and the prize money won at previous major championships.
This year, six players qualified based on their place in the standings, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, and Wyndham Clark. Most of these players have also won an event this year with the exception of Schauffle.
Schauffele snuck into the rankings by pushing Brooks Koepka out of sixth place during the BMW Championship.
Book the tickets, gentlemen ✈
With his six Captain’s Picks, @ZachJohnsonPGA selects:
🇺🇸@BKoepka
— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) August 29, 2023
There were a total of six wildcard selections from Captain Zach Johnson this year. Based on the qualifiers, Johnson had a very inexperienced team. Out of his top six qualifiers, only Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffle, and Patrick Cantlay had been to a single Ryder Cup.
On top of that, their experiences were solely based in America. With the Ryder Cup in Italy, it affected his decision-making heading into Tuesday.
Understandably, Johnson went for experience. He drafted Jordan Spieth (4 Ryder Cup appearances), Brooks Koepka (3 Ryder Cup appearances), Rickie Fowler (4 Ryder Cup appearances), and Justin Thomas (2 Ryder Cup appearances).
Thomas was a huge wild card and the lowest-ranking member of the group. The Florida native didn’t even make the playoffs but was selected for the Ryder Cup due to his match-play experience. In fact, Thomas is on pace to be the best team match-play golfer in U.S. history. He is 6-2-1 in just Ryder Cups and 16-5-3 in Presidents Cups and Ryder Cups combined.
Meanwhile, Johnson also picked Sam Burns, who won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play earlier this year, and Collin Morikawa, who absolutely shined at the Tour Championship.