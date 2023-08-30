The 2023 PGA Tour season is over but one of the biggest events of the year is just a few weeks away. The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to tee off on September 29th to October 1st at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome Italy.

After the conclusion of the 2023 PGA Tour season, USA Captain Zach Johnson made his picks for the Ryder Cup team. There were already six automatic qualifiers, which were based on the Ryder Cup standings.

Scroll down below to find out the official Team USA for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Team USA 2023 Ryder Cup