Golf

U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Picks: Should Justin Thomas Have Made The Team?

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
4 min read
U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Picks Should Justin Thomas Have Made The Team
U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Picks Should Justin Thomas Have Made The Team

The 2023 PGA Tour season is over but one of the biggest events of the year is just a few weeks away. The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to tee off on September 29th to October 1st at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome Italy.

After the conclusion of the 2023 PGA Tour season, USA Captain Zach Johnson made his picks for the Ryder Cup team. There were already six automatic qualifiers, which were based on the Ryder Cup standings.

Scroll down below to find out the official Team USA for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Team USA 2023 Ryder Cup

Name Residence Age Experience Official World Golf Rankings
Sam Burns * Choundrant, Louisiana 27 Ryder Cup Rookie 21
Patrick Cantlay Jupiter, Florida 21 1 Ryder Cup Appearance (2021) 10
Wyndham Clark Scottsdale, Arizona 29 Ryder Cup Rookie 10
Rickie Fowler* Jupiter, Florida 34 4 Ryder Cup Appearances (2010, 2014, 2016, 2018) 25
Brian Harman St Simons Island, Georgia 36 Ryder Cup Rookie 9
Max Homa Scottsdale, Arizona 32 Ryder Cup Rookie 7
Brooks Koepka* Jupiter, Florida 33 3 Ryder Cup Appearances (2016, 2018, 2021) 14
Collin Morikawa* Jupiter, Florida 29 1 Ryer Cup Appearance (2021) 19
Xander Schauffele Jupiter, Florida 29 1 Ryder Cup Appearance (2021) 6
Scottie Scheffler Dallas, Texas 27 1 Ryder Cup Appearance (2021) 1
Jordan Spieth* Dallas, Texas 30 4 Ryder Cup Appearances (2014, 2016, 2018, 2021) 12
Justin Thomas* Jupiter, Florida 30 2 Ryder Cup Appearances (2018, 2021) 26

* Denotes Captain Zach Johnson’s pick

Ryder Cup 2023 Automatic Qualifiers

There were six automatic qualifiers on the team based on Ryder Cup standings.

The qualifying rounds for the Ryder Cup ended after the BMW Championship. The rankings are based on prize money earned in the official PGA tour events during the current season and the prize money won at previous major championships.

This year, six players qualified based on their place in the standings, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, and Wyndham Clark. Most of these players have also won an event this year with the exception of Schauffle.

Schauffele snuck into the rankings by pushing Brooks Koepka out of sixth place during the BMW Championship.

Ryder Cup 2023 Captain Picks

There were a total of six wildcard selections from Captain Zach Johnson this year. Based on the qualifiers, Johnson had a very inexperienced team. Out of his top six qualifiers, only Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffle, and Patrick Cantlay had been to a single Ryder Cup.

On top of that, their experiences were solely based in America. With the Ryder Cup in Italy, it affected his decision-making heading into Tuesday.

Understandably, Johnson went for experience. He drafted Jordan Spieth (4 Ryder Cup appearances), Brooks Koepka (3 Ryder Cup appearances), Rickie Fowler (4 Ryder Cup appearances), and Justin Thomas (2 Ryder Cup appearances).

Thomas was a huge wild card and the lowest-ranking member of the group. The Florida native didn’t even make the playoffs but was selected for the Ryder Cup due to his match-play experience. In fact, Thomas is on pace to be the best team match-play golfer in U.S. history. He is 6-2-1 in just Ryder Cups and 16-5-3 in Presidents Cups and Ryder Cups combined.

Meanwhile, Johnson also picked Sam Burns, who won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play earlier this year, and Collin Morikawa, who absolutely shined at the Tour Championship.

Golf Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Author Image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Viktor Hovland Golf
Golf

LATEST Viktor Hovland Net Worth & Career Earnings: Norwegian Golf Superstar Boasts $15 Million Net Worth

Author image Paul Kelly  •  17h
Phil Mickelson Denies Ryder Cup Bet After Gambler Reveals He Has Bet Over 1B On Sports
Golf
Phil Mickelson Denies Ryder Cup Bet After Gambler Reveals He Has Bet Over $1B On Sports
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 11 2023

New details from an upcoming autobiography from renowned sports gambler Billy Walters reveals that Phil Mickelson has wagered over $1 billion over the last three decades. Walters gives insights into…

rsz skysports phil mickelson open 6238790
Golf
Phil Mickelson Bet Over $1 Billion On Sports Over The Last 3 Decades
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 10 2023

Phil Mickelson and his gambling history and issues are featured in an upcoming book, and some of the numbers regarding the amounts he wagered are eye-popping. Phil Mickelson Spent Serious…

rsz 1684259990305
Golf
Athletes And Celebrities Gather For DJ Khaled Golf Tournament In Miami
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 21 2023
Jason Day Golf
Golf
Jason Day Net Worth & Career Earnings: Australian Golfer Boasts $55 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 18 2023
Dustin Johnson Golf
Golf
Dustin Johnson Net Worth & Career Earnings: ‘DJ’ Boasts Incredible $100 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 18 2023
Tony Finau Golf
Golf
Tony Finau Net Worth & Career Earnings: ‘Big Tone’ Surpassed $13 Million Net Worth Mark
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 18 2023
Arrow to top