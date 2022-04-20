Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Gypsy King to Box in Southpaw Stance?

Boxing fans are speculating that ‘The Gypsy King’ may surprise everyone this weekend and box from the southpaw stance against Dillian Whyte. Fury did the whole public workout on Tuesday afternoon in the southpaw stance, with the boxing community now predicting whether or not he will do the same on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium.

Tyson Fury is the king of the mind games, and this could well have been another example of that. Fury has shown in the past that he is capable of boxing in the southpaw stance, but not in recent years.

The last time we saw him box southpaw was for a few rounds against Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015 when he first became world champion. Could we see Fury do the same this weekend or is this him making Whyte think?

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Preview

Without any shadow of a doubt the biggest fight on British soil this year, as heavyweight bulldozer’s Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte clash for the WBC world title this Saturday at the famous Wembley Stadium.

The challenger comes in after 13 months out of the ring, having not step foot through the ropes since his revenge win over Alexander Povetkin. That night in March 2021, Whyte overcame lots of demons, stopping the Russian veteran in the fourth round of the contest, after that shock knockout defeat the fight before when Povetkin landed one of the best uppercuts you will ever seen, knocking Whyte unconscious.

The champion has been in the ring far more recently than Whyte. The ‘Gypsy King’ last stepped through the ropes in early October 2021, in what was the third and final instalment of a quite remarkable trilogy with ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder.

Fury has the better resume, he has looked more impressive, he is undefeated, he has more tools at his disposal. All the signs point towards a Tyson Fury win come Saturday April 23rd.

It promises to be a goliath fight between two of the best heavyweights in the sport of boxing, so who will walk away victorious under the famous Wembley arch?

What can fans expect from Tyson Fury on Saturday night?

It is fair to say that with Tyson Fury, you always have to expect the unexpected.

From turning up to press conferences in batman costumes, coming to the ring on a throne and singing in the ring after his fights, Fury is quite the entertainer. In the ring, it is somewhat the same.

For years Fury was a slick boxer, fighting on the outside, boxing at range and beating his opponents on points. In recent years, we have seen more of a relentless Fury. Walking forward, hunting his opponent down, landing heavy artillery and getting the knockout victory.

So it is fair to say that we have absolutely no clue what Tyson Fury will turn up on Saturday night. The same goes for what stance Fury will box in. Fury has been an orthodox boxer his whole career, but has shown that he is more than capable of boxing from the southpaw stance with glimpses of it across his career.

There is now speculation that ‘The Gypsy King’ will box out of the southpaw stance, after Fury did the whole public workout on Tuesday afternoon in the unorthodox stance.

Tyson Fury looking great at the public workout #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/Eg2SsukLjA — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) April 19, 2022

What does boxing in the southpaw stance mean?

A southpaw in boxing is someone who boxes with the right foot and right hand forward.

Alternatively, the orthodox stance is when your left foot and left hand are forward. The majority of boxers seem to box out of the orthodox stance, as this is seen as the right handed stance.

The reason orthodox is more popular and is seen as the right handed stance is simple. If you are right handed, you more than likely carry more power in your right hand. For that reason, you want to have your strong hand as your backhand, so when you throw it you are landing with full power and rotation.

For Fury, if he boxes from the southpaw stance, it further emphasises how good he is and how many strings he has to his bow. Only time will tell what way Fury boxes, and we will see whether or not he boxes as a southpaw once the first bell rings at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

