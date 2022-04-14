Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Challenger Breaks Silence Days from Fight

DILLIAN WHYTE is ready for his maiden world title bid as he challenges heavyweight superstar, Tyson Fury, for his WBC crown on April 23rd. The gargantuan all-British heavyweight showdown is set to take place in front of 94,000 people at the famous Wembley Stadium.
It has been somewhat of a strange build up to the fight, considering it is one of the biggest on UK soil between two Brits for quite some time. Other than Khan vs Brook a couple of months ago, it is hard to think of an all-British affair which has had the same appeal as Fury vs Whyte does.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Best Free Bet Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Preview
It’s time for two heavyweight gladiators to step foot into the ring and put it all on the line for the WBC world heavyweight title.
Will it be a routine defence for Fury? Is Whyte the hardest puncher Fury has faced yet? Is Fury overlooking Dillian Whyte? There are so many questions which will get answered on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium.
Fury is the overriding favour with the bookies, with most bookmakers pricing him at around odds of 1/6. Whyte is a big outsider, and some bookmakers are offering up to 6/1 for the 34-year-old to dethrone the ‘Gypsy King’.
The fight will be truly compelling. It’s heavyweight boxing at the end of the day, someone is going to get knocked out. That we can guarantee. So will it be Whyte who gets the KO, or will Fury walk through ‘The Body Snatcher’ and make a successful second defence of his WBC title?
Dillian Whyte updates fans ahead of Fury clash
The challenger has been unusually quiet in the build up to this fight, having not even said one thing about his world title bid at all since it was announced.
Additionally, Fury held a press conference last month on his own, Dillian Whyte was nowhere to be seen. It’s odd to think that Whyte has gone off the grid despite this being the biggest fight of his career, with so much promotion and hype around it.
The again, ‘The Body Snatcher’ may well have locked himself away for months and trained super hard with no distractions until the pair come face-to-face for the first time in fight week.
Whyte did eventually break his silence 10 days out from fight night, where he put out this tweet showing short clips of him in training camp:
I’m ready.
I'm looking forward to seeing everyone on the 23rd of April @wembleystadium . #LetsGooo!!!!@frankwarren_tv @btsportboxing @wembleystadium @vow_nutrition
–
–#vownutrition #furywhyte #btsport #dillianwhyte pic.twitter.com/9Td7RjhJ2l
— Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) April 13, 2022
Why has Dillian Whyte been so silent in the build up?
There could be a few reasons why Dillian Whyte has been so quiet in the build up to this fight.
Firstly, Tyson Fury is the king of trash talking and mind games. No matter what Whyte could say, Fury would have an even better response. Perhaps Whyte didn’t want to give the ‘Gypsy King’ any psychological advantages, which is a smart play if that is the case.
Secondly, he could genuinely be off the grid at his training camp in Portugal, just living and breathing this fight, Hats off the Whyte if that is the case, as it is the biggest fight of his career without question.
It will be interesting when the pair do meet at the public workout, press conference and weigh-ins during fight week. It could get spicy between the pair and don’t be surprised if Whyte dismisses and ignores Fury and tries to remain calm ahead of the biggest night of his life.
However, here is a tweet from Whyte from June 2020, directed at Fury.
Gypsy @Tyson_Fury Coward always conning the public you forget I’ve put you down lots before & watched you pathetically sobbing on the canvas you ran away last year when @wbcboxing ordered you to fight me anytime anywhere anyhow #FakeTyson #Coward
— Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) June 26, 2020
This fight has been brewing for some time now and it is finally upon us in just a matter of days!
Fight Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte
Already claimed the Fury vs Whyte betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Tyson Fury
|1/7
|Dillian Whyte
|5/1
|Draw
|25/1
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
More Exclusive Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets