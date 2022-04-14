Countries
Home News tyson fury vs dillian whyte challenger breaks silence days from fight

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Challenger Breaks Silence Days from Fight

Updated

6 mins ago

on

dillian whyte

DILLIAN WHYTE is ready for his maiden world title bid as he challenges heavyweight superstar, Tyson Fury, for his WBC crown on April 23rd. The gargantuan all-British heavyweight showdown is set to take place in front of 94,000 people at the famous Wembley Stadium.

It has been somewhat of a strange build up to the fight, considering it is one of the biggest on UK soil between two Brits for quite some time. Other than Khan vs Brook a couple of months ago, it is hard to think of an all-British affair which has had the same appeal as Fury vs Whyte does.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Preview

It’s time for two heavyweight gladiators to step foot into the ring and put it all on the line for the WBC world heavyweight title.

Will it be a routine defence for Fury? Is Whyte the hardest puncher Fury has faced yet? Is Fury overlooking Dillian Whyte? There are so many questions which will get answered on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium.

Fury is the overriding favour with the bookies, with most bookmakers pricing him at around odds of 1/6. Whyte is a big outsider, and some bookmakers are offering up to 6/1 for the 34-year-old to dethrone the ‘Gypsy King’.

The fight will be truly compelling. It’s heavyweight boxing at the end of the day, someone is going to get knocked out. That we can guarantee. So will it be Whyte who gets the KO, or will Fury walk through ‘The Body Snatcher’ and make a successful second defence of his WBC title?

Dillian Whyte updates fans ahead of Fury clash

The challenger has been unusually quiet in the build up to this fight, having not even said one thing about his world title bid at all since it was announced.

Additionally, Fury held a press conference last month on his own, Dillian Whyte was nowhere to be seen. It’s odd to think that Whyte has gone off the grid despite this being the biggest fight of his career, with so much promotion and hype around it.

The again, ‘The Body Snatcher’ may well have locked himself away for months and trained super hard with no distractions until the pair come face-to-face for the first time in fight week.

Whyte did eventually break his silence 10 days out from fight night, where he put out this tweet showing short clips of him in training camp:

Why has Dillian Whyte been so silent in the build up?

There could be a few reasons why Dillian Whyte has been so quiet in the build up to this fight.

Firstly, Tyson Fury is the king of trash talking and mind games. No matter what Whyte could say, Fury would have an even better response. Perhaps Whyte didn’t want to give the ‘Gypsy King’ any psychological advantages, which is a smart play if that is the case.

Secondly, he could genuinely be off the grid at his training camp in Portugal, just living and breathing this fight, Hats off the Whyte if that is the case, as it is the biggest fight of his career without question.

It will be interesting when the pair do meet at the public workout, press conference and weigh-ins during fight week. It could get spicy between the pair and don’t be surprised if Whyte dismisses and ignores Fury and tries to remain calm ahead of the biggest night of his life.

However, here is a tweet from Whyte from June 2020, directed at Fury.

This fight has been brewing for some time now and it is finally upon us in just a matter of days!

Fight Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

