News

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora Confirmed As Boxing Fans Rage At Yet Another Trilogy Bout

Updated

26 mins ago

on

Boxing fans have been left fuming after Tyson Fury has confirmed he will fight Derek Chisora for a third time in December instead of an epic showdown against Anthony Joshua.

Fury outpointed Chisora in 2011 and beat him via TKO in 2014 leaving pundits and fans alike in their agreement that part three of the trilogy is nothing more than a exhibition match to keep Fury in shape for future bouts.

One boxing fan labelled the clash ‘pathetic’ and pointed out that Chisora lost to Fury’s last opponent Dillian Whyte after he knocked out his rival with a huge left hook in the 11th round.

And the general consensus across social media was one ranging from ambivalence and disappointment to full on fury as the news broke of the match which is scheduled for December 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.

