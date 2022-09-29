Countries
Home News tyson fury vs anthony joshua update gypsy king gives aj contract extension

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Update: Gypsy King Gives AJ Contract Extension

Updated

1 day ago

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight

TYSON FURY has given boxing fans a glimmer of hope that his potential fight with Anthony Joshua could still be on. ‘The Gypsy King’ has taken to Twitter, releasing a video saying that the fight could still be on, IF ‘AJ’ signs on the dotted line before the end of this week.

Time will tell what happens next in this ongoing contract signing saga, but this is certainly a positive sign for boxing fans that we might actually see Fury vs Joshua on December 3rd.

Tyson Fury Gives Anthony Joshua Extension To Sign Contract For Potential Super-Fight

In yet another turn of events in the continued saga of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, the fight looks like it could be back on after Fury took to social media with yet another video message to his fans and to ‘AJ’.

After saying the fight was well and truly off as Joshua hadn’t signed the contract on Monday, the original deadline ‘The Gypsy King’ had set for Joshua, it seems the 6″9 giant has changed his mind yet again and is willing to step into the ring with AJ, provided the former two-time heavyweight champion of the world signs the contract by the end of this week.

Fury was adamant that that the fight was off, but with the two promotors of the two fighters, Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn, supposedly holding positive talks this week, it looks like the fight isn’t  dead and buried just yet.

The WBC World Heavyweight Champion released this video on Twitter on Thursday morning:

Fury has made it very clear in this video that the fight with Joshua can still happen, but that he MUST sign the contract before the end of this week.

Fury further explained himself in a thread beneath the video in the Twitter comments, saying that all of the intricate details have now been ironed out so all that is left to do is sign the contract.

Fury’s potential opponent, Anthony Joshua, was in the ring very recently on August 20th when he was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, but is keen to get back in the ring as soon as possible and get back to winning ways.

Fury is adamant that the fight can get officially announced very soon, after some of the potentially big stumbling blocks have been overcome. The biggest threat to the fight seemed to be the broadcast situation, with both fighters tied to different networks.

The 34-year-old says he has been reliably informed that all three broadcasters are on the same page. Streaming giants DAZN, American broadcaster ESPN and British broadcasters BT Sport all happy with a co-broadcast of the potential Fury vs Joshua fight.

Additionally,  it has been agreed, according to Fury at least, that both Queensberry Promotions and Matchroom Boxing have agree to co-promote the event. It looks like the fight could actually happen now.

The undefeated champion is still calling Joshua’s bluff however, and still believes the London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist won’t sign the contract. Lets all hope Fury is wrong and the fight does indeed get signed, sealed and delivered in the coming days.

In typical Tyson Fury fashion, the undefeated number one heavyweight in the division has called Joshua a “coward” if he doesn’t sign o the dotted line and accept the fight with ‘The Gypsy King’.

At the end of the day, the fight is an absolutely huge event. Two of the best heavyweights of the modern era, fighting in a sold out stadium, for world honours, that famous green and gold belt. Not to mention on UK soil too!

Lets hope both Team Joshua and Team Fury can agree in the coming days for the fight and that boxing fans all around the world get to see the fight. It really does have all of the makings of an all-time heavyweight classic and potentially the best fight in the division in the past 25 years.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua – Future Odds

Here is a list of Bovada‘s prices for the potential Fury vs Joshua fight:

Moneyline Odds Play
Tyson Fury -450 bovada
Anthony Joshua +300 bovada
Draw +1800 bovada

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

