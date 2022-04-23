Tyson Fury Tells Anthony Joshua He Will NOT Fight Him After Dillian Whyte Showdown

TYSON FURY tell British heavyweight rival and former two time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, that he will not fight him after his showdown at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night with Dillian Whyte.

The fight between Fury and Joshua has been mentioned for the best part of ten years, ever since Joshua turned professional after the London 2012 Olympic Games. Since then, both men have fought their way up toe heavyweight ladder, to now both being two of the best on the planet right now.

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Fury vs Whyte from Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Tyson Fury Says No to AJ fight

After years of speculation that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would fight in what was destined to be one of the biggest fight ever between two Brits, arguably the biggest, ‘The Gypsy King’ has denied that the pair will ever face each other.

After Fury fights Dillian Whyte this weekend, he he said that he will retire from the sport and ride off into the sunset as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. However, we have been here before with Fury, so the chances of that being the truth are slim.

No matter what happens this Saturday under the Wembley arch, Fury cannot see himself and British rival ‘AJ’ ever facing one another. When asked whether a potential fight with Joshua next year could happen, provided ‘AJ’ wins the rematch with Usyk and gets his belts back, Fury said:

“Anthony Joshua has had his chances. They had chances [to make the fight] but they didn’t do it.”

Although there is a lot of money involved in this potential clash, Fury says he will certainly retire after Saturday’s clash with Whyte, and that the Joshua fight will never happen, to the disappointment of boxing fans.

However, don’t take Fury’s words as gospel, as we have been here before and a clash between Joshua and Fury is certainly one we could see happening next year, provided all the heavyweight titles are on the line.

“This is the final farewell.” 🥊 “Anthony Joshua has had his chances. They had chances but they didn’t do it.”@Tyson_Fury tells talkSPORT he’ll never fight Joshua and is set for retirement.#FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/0mA5oGqIqi — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 19, 2022

Will Fury vs Joshua happen in the future?

According to Fury, the fight will never happen. According to Team Joshua, it will.

The fight is absolutely enormous. Two of the best heavyweights in the modern era, both from the UK, fighting in front of potentially 100,000 people at a sold out stadium, like Wembley, seems too good for either man to turn down.

Provided Joshua comes through his rematch with current WBA Super, WBO and IBF world heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, there is no reason why Fury vs Joshua cannot get made next year and be one of the biggest fights in boxing history.

Will Tyson Fury retire after Dillian Whyte fight?

Fury has been vocal in the build up to his WBC title defence against Whyte, saying that no matter what happens, boxing fans will not see him in a ring ever again.

However, take that with a pinch of salt. This is the same Tyson Fury who has ‘retired’ two or three times before and said he would never come back. Now look at him.

His father, John Fury, also doesn’t believe what his son is saying, and thinks that ‘The Gypsy King’ will fight on for many years to come and solidify himself as the best heavyweight of his generation.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

Already claimed the Fury vs Whyte betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Tyson Fury 1/7 Dillian Whyte 9/2 Draw 28/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

More Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets