Tyson Fury’s coach Andy Lee has brought to attention his fighter’s incredible knockout record when it comes to rematches ahead of his revenge bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury’s Dangerous Rematch Record

There is no debate that Tyson Fury’s rematch against Oleksandr Usyk at the end of this year will be one of the most highly anticipated bouts of 2024, with Fury looking to get revenge for his loss last time out.

Speaking this week at a press conference before Usyk-Fury 2 in December, Fury’s coach Andy Lee addressed what is an impressive record for the Gypsy King in his rematches.

“I don’t see any change in him since his loss. He sees it for what it is. He knows he has to be better, and he plans on doing that.

“He’ll have a full camp now and get fit and sharp,” Lee said. “As he said on the stage, he always wins his rematches by knockout – McDermott, Wilder, and Chisora. Let’s see if he can keep that going.”

Fury knocked out John McDermott in a 2010 rematch, Derek Chisora in 2014 and Deontay Wilder in 2020 and in all three he was emphatic in his victory.

Every single punch Tyson Fury landed on Deontay Wilder as he destroyed him in their rematch 👊 pic.twitter.com/OPQbfcoFjh — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) April 24, 2020

But things won’t be easy for Fury in his second bout against Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles. Lee knows that Usyk is no walkover and he is preparing for a rigorous final weeks of training.

“He needs to be fitter and more sparring. He didn’t have any sparring [for the previous fight against Usyk] due to a cut. He needs to be fitter, and that would make a big difference. Yeah, it’ll all come through training.”

“I don’t think there’s any pressure. No, I don’t think so,” said Lee when asked if there’s any pressure on Fury going into the rematch with Usyk. “I don’t think he sees it that way. He’s going to do his best. If it’s good enough, he’ll win. If it’s not good enough, he knows he’s lost to a good man. There’s no shame, there’s no pressure.”

Usyk-Fury 2 takes place on December 21st this year and in a heavyweight division filled with future contenders right now, it’s set to be a clash for the ages.