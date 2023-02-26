Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have been pictured reuniting for the first time since their third fight in 2021 at the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury and Wilder reunite for the first time since third fight in October 2021

‼️ Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder reuniting for the first time since their trilogy fight at Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury tonight… [📽️ @Queensberry] pic.twitter.com/0q1LmhIXBu — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 26, 2023

Fury and Wilder first stepped in the ring together in December 2018 and the fight ended in a draw, with the second edition coming in February 2020.

Both fighters fought twice before the rematch and the agreement included a clause that allowed the loser to trigger an automatic third fight if they wished.

Fury beat Wilder with a seventh-round KO to take the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles, marking a first loss for Wilder in 43 professional fights.

‘The Gypsy King’ settled the series with an emphatic victory in the third fight, stopping Wilder in the 11th round and improving his career record to 31-0-1.

Tyson Fury Bets £100k On Tommy Fury To Beat Jake Paul

Tommy’s heavyweight champion brother Tyson has placed a £100,000 bet on the 23-year-old to beat YouTube sensation Jake Paul on Sunday in Riyadh.

According to sportsbooks, Fury is the underdog at a price of +125 compared to Paul at -143.

