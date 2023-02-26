Boxing

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder reunite at Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight

Joe Lyons
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have been pictured reuniting for the first time since their third fight in 2021 at the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury and Wilder reunite for the first time since third fight in October 2021

Fury and Wilder first stepped in the ring together in December 2018 and the fight ended in a draw, with the second edition coming in February 2020.

Both fighters fought twice before the rematch and the agreement included a clause that allowed the loser to trigger an automatic third fight if they wished.

Fury beat Wilder with a seventh-round KO to take the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles, marking a first loss for Wilder in 43 professional fights.

‘The Gypsy King’ settled the series with an emphatic victory in the third fight, stopping Wilder in the 11th round and improving his career record to 31-0-1.

Tyson Fury Bets £100k On Tommy Fury To Beat Jake Paul

Tommy’s heavyweight champion brother Tyson has placed a £100,000 bet on the 23-year-old to beat YouTube sensation Jake Paul on Sunday in Riyadh.

According to sportsbooks, Fury is the underdog at a price of +125 compared to Paul at -143.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

