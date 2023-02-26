Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has made his prediction ahead of the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Portnoy believes Fury is ‘not a real boxer’ and is placing his money behind YouTube sensation Jake Paul as the pair face off in Riyadh, with ring walk expected to be around 5pm EST.

The 23-year-old from Manchester, England, is the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and shot to fame after appearing on reality TV show Love Island UK.

Portnoy has also predicted this to be Fury’s last boxing fight and he will venture into acting or modelling afterwards, citing Jake Paul’s attitude towards the sport as a key factor.

Tommy Fury is not a real boxer. He’s a supermodel whose brother is heavyweight champ. This will most likely be his last fight and then he’ll get into acting/modeling. Of all Jake’s fights this will tell us the least. Jake takes boxing seriously and is gonna destroy him. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 26, 2023

Portnoy, 45, also added: ‘On top of all of this, I don’t think Tommy Fury cares if he loses. He is getting huge payday. It’s a win for both Jake and Tommy.

‘The Pauls and Furys like each other. Jake will then go fight KSI for a trillion dollars and cement himself as best marketeer of all time.’

According to boxing sportsbooks, Jake Paul is the odds-on favorite to come away with victory in Saudi Arabia, despite Fury’s extensive background in the sport and family history.

