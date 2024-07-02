Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has hinted that he could be looking for a new deal within the next year, as other star receivers in the league receive lucrative contracts.

Tyreek Hill Seeking New Lucrative Deal

Wide receivers in the NFL have started to earn even more lucrative deals in the league during this offseason, which could be good news for one of the most prolific offensive players currently playing.

Tyreek Hill notched up 1799 receiving yards last season – more than anyone else in the league. Hill was also tied for most receiving touchdowns in the NFL, joint with Mike Evans on 13 scores.

Speaking this week, the 30-year-old described his pride of other players in his position earning huge deals, including Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson.

“I’m very excited to like just be a part of the old wave, which was $30 million, and Justin Jefferson came and surpassed that, man,” Hill said.

Jefferson put pen to paper at the beginning of June on a four-year deal, which was a $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed – making him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

A record deal: the Vikings and three-time Pro-Bowl WR Justin Jefferson reached agreement on a four-year, $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed and makes him not only the highest-paid WR in NFL history, but the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history,… pic.twitter.com/OAESU3dOop — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2024

Hill continued, “So, very proud of those guys, happy for obviously my teammate (Jaylen) Waddle getting his new deal. For guys like me, that’s great. I’m 30 years old, also looking for a new deal. So, very, very excited to see where I fit into that category. It’s amazing.”

Despite looking for a new deal in the not too distant future, Hill has made his priorities clear with Miami saying that he would rather win a Super Bowl with the franchise as it would ‘live with us forever’.

🗣️ Tyreek Hill is prioritizing winning a Super Bowl with the Miami Dolphins over a new contract “It’s cool to get paid and all that, but being able to win a Super Bowl and bring something special to the city of Miami, that’s something that can live with us forever. I believe… pic.twitter.com/JrWKN3NCVG — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) July 1, 2024

Hill’s current contract in Miami isn’t set to expire until 2026, with the 30-year-old agreeing to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins in 2022.

Since he signed his last contract in the league, three receivers have surpassed the ‘Cheetah’ with bigger deals – all of which have come in the current offseason (Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown).