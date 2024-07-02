NFL

Tyreek Hill Teases Next Deal Following Wave Of Huge WR Contracts: “I’m excited to see where I fit”

Olly Taliku
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has hinted that he could be looking for a new deal within the next year, as other star receivers in the league receive lucrative contracts.    

Tyreek Hill Seeking New Lucrative Deal

Wide receivers in the NFL have started to earn even more lucrative deals in the league during this offseason, which could be good news for one of the most prolific offensive players currently playing.

Tyreek Hill notched up 1799 receiving yards last season – more than anyone else in the league. Hill was also tied for most receiving touchdowns in the NFL, joint with Mike Evans on 13 scores.

Speaking this week, the 30-year-old described his pride of other players in his position earning huge deals, including Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson.

“I’m very excited to like just be a part of the old wave, which was $30 million, and Justin Jefferson came and surpassed that, man,” Hill said.

Jefferson put pen to paper at the beginning of June on a four-year deal, which was a $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed – making him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Hill continued, “So, very proud of those guys, happy for obviously my teammate (Jaylen) Waddle getting his new deal. For guys like me, that’s great. I’m 30 years old, also looking for a new deal. So, very, very excited to see where I fit into that category. It’s amazing.”

Despite looking for a new deal in the not too distant future, Hill has made his priorities clear with Miami saying that he would rather win a Super Bowl with the franchise as it would ‘live with us forever’.

Hill’s current contract in Miami isn’t set to expire until 2026, with the 30-year-old agreeing to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins in 2022.

Since he signed his last contract in the league, three receivers have surpassed the ‘Cheetah’ with bigger deals – all of which have come in the current offseason (Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown).

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
