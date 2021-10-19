Live horse racing streaming continues on QuinnBet this Tuesday, 19 October with five meetings in the British Isles. There is plenty of chances to watch and bet on horse racing today and every day for those punters who have an account. A risk free bet of £25 acting as a sportsbook welcome bonus only sweetens the deal.

Horse racing live streaming today includes something for everyone. That is because there are National Hunt, Flat and All-Weather cards throughout England and Ireland. Watch and bet on horse racing like this with QuinnBet where viewing the action comes for free. The jumps meeting at Exeter gets the ball running this Tuesday.

Gowran Park in the Emerald Isle has its last Flat card of the year today, meanwhile. It is also the season finale at Norfolk seaside track Yarmouth on the level. Artificial surfaces are also in use at Newcastle and later Kempton, with the latter an evening card. Let’s look in more detail at the best of live horse racing streaming on 19 October:

Live Stream Tuesday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

What live horse racing streaming sites like QuinnBet do well is make all the above action available. This Tuesday, two particularly in-form horses run at Exeter. In the opening Best Mate Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase over an extended 2m 1f (1:00), Mick Pastor meets Sebastopol in a match. Trained by Paul Nicholls for JP McManus, this five-year-old comes to Devon off the back of a hat-trick over fences in small fields.

Later on, the 2m 7f handicap hurdle (2:05) sees An Tailliur looking for a fifth consecutive win for Jonjo O’Neill. Also a five-year-old, this horse farmed races in May and picked up right where he left off after a summer break. The same stable has Pens Man seeking his hat-trick in the 2m 3f handicap chase (3:15).

At Gowran Park, McManus has Comfort Zone out to shed his maiden tag in the race over an extended mile (1:45). Another set of powerful owners in the Coolmore operation run Navajo Warrior for the first time here, however. There is also a father v son dynamic to the clash as Comfort Zone is trained by Joseph O’Brien and Navajo Warrior by dad Aidan. Later on, fresh from a win over hurdles, Wolf Prince is back on the level in the extended 1m 5f handicap (4:40) for Gavin Cromwell.

These are just a sample of the horse racing live streaming highlights on offer today. Top horse racing betting sites have it covered, but none more so than QuinnBet. Get access to the streams by following these steps:

Join up to QuinnBet Log in to the account Make a deposit Find the Horse Racing page Pick out races of interest Hit Watch then stream live

See the Latest Live Horse Racing Streams on Quinnbet

Tuesday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 19 October

Exeter – first race 13:00 BST

Gowran Park – first race 13:15 BST

Yarmouth – first race 13:23 BST

Newcastle – first race 13:40 BST

Kempton – first race 17:00 BST

Horse Racing Free Bet – Half of Losses Refunded as a Free Bet up to £25

Available to all SportsLens readers today is the QuinnBet welcome bonus. New customers who sign up get half of their losses from the first day’s betting back as a free bet after joining the sportsbook. Register and make a deposit, then place a wager on horse racing or any eligible market at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). If there are losses in the account by the end of the first day, then half of those come back as a Free Bet refund of up to £25. On top of that, new customers get 100 Free Spins for the Grand Spinn slot game in the QuinnBet online casino.

Place at least three bets and, so long as one of those is a £10 wager at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and the account balance is up, receive a £5 Free Bet and those Free Spins. First deposits made through Skrill and Neteller are ineligible for the new customer offer, however, and further T&Cs apply.

Join QuinnBet to Get 50% of Losses Back up to a £25 Free Bet