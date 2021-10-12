Another day and horse chance to engage with horse racing live streaming is available to punters with QuinnBet. On Tuesday, 12 October, anyone who has an account with this online bookmaker can watch and bet on horse racing throughout the day. There is a also a risk free bet of £25 as a new customer offer.

That may be all the incentive some need to sign up, but live horse racing streaming today includes five meetings in the British Isles. All are free to view through QuinnBet with Flat turf action beginning the Tuesday action from Leicester. Punters can also watch and bet on horse racing over jumps and on the All-Weather too.

There is the first National Hunt card of the autumn at Punchestown to look forward to in Ireland. Meanwhile, the jumps action at Hereford and Huntingdon in the UK could be well worth watching too. Another busy day in the sport concludes this evening with a twilight All-Weather card from Newcastle. There is more detail about the best of today’s horse racing below:

Live Stream Tuesday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

The return of the jumps at Punchestown is the most compelling reason for watching horse racing live streaming this Tuesday, though. Ballyadam, a Grade 1 winning novice hurdler, tackles fences for the first time in the opening 2m 1f beginners chase (1:15). Henry De Bromhead’s charge faces stiff opposition in the form of Buddy Rich, who has experience of the larger obstacles, and Galway Hurdle third Cape Gentleman, who won a Grade 2 last season.

Later on the card, there is a cracking conditions hurdle contest over 2m 2f (2:55). Koshari won at the Punchestown Festival in this sphere last, so returns to timber after trying fences over the summer. Willie Mullins also had another Grade B handicap winner engaged in Dysart Diamond. Gavin Cromwell saw Wolf Prince take a step back in the right direction last time out, while Jesse Evans was just behind Cape Gentleman when fourth in the Galway Hurdle.

There are other intriguing early core jumps season cards from Huntingdon and Hereford too, plus that Flat action from Leicester and Newcastle. QuinnBet has it all covered today with live horse racing streaming throughout 12 October. Want to watch? Just do the following:

Tuesday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 12 October

Leicester – first race 13:00 BST

Punchestown – first race 13:15 BST

Hereford – first race 13:38 BST

Huntingdon – first race 13:55 BST

Newcastle – first race 17:00 BST

