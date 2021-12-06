With a top lineup of UEFA Champions League Week-6 football scheduled for Tuesday night, our expert details a set of five-fold 7/1 football Acca tips. Plus, find out how you can Bet £10 Get £30 at Betfred.

PSG vs Club Brugge

vs Club Brugge Ajax vs Sporting CP

vs Sporting CP Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas

vs Besiktas Real Madrid vs Inter Milan

vs Inter Milan Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Betting on the above teams highlighted in bold at Betfred provides odds of approximately 7/1 – and a return of £84.33 on a £10 stake.

Tuesday’s UCL Football Acca Tips

For a more detailed analysis of this Tuesday’s UCL Football ACCA tips, see below:

Paris Saint-Germain vs Club Brugge – PSG to win at 1/3

PSG have already qualified in second-place in UCL Group A, whereas Club Brugge cannot qualify but can drop into the Europa League in place of RB Leipzig should Manchester City do them a favor tomorrow night.

The onus might be on the Belgian outfit to get a win but PSG haven’t lost a home game in 16 matches; haven’t lost to Brugge in 15 years and, even if coach Mauricio does opt to rest a host of star names – including the likes the three-goal FIFA Player of the Year Lionel Messi – we’re backing the likes of Manuel Icardi and Angel di Maria to prove too hot to handle as PSG close out qualifying with a home win.

Ajax vs Sporting Lisbon – Ajax to win at 1/2

Ajax have already qualified from UCL Group C with an excellent five wins in five games played.

Sporting have already booked their place in the next round too, thanks to their superior goal difference against third-placed Borussia Dortmund. So, this match is a bit of a dead rubber in essence.

With that in mind, both teams are likely to rest key players but we’re backing the home side that’s managed by the excellent Erik ten Hag and that won the corresponding fixture away in Portugal 1-5 to emerge victorious once again.

Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas – Dortmund to win at 1/4

Dortmund cannot catch Sporting and qualify from UCL Group C but are already guaranteed a place in the Europa League.

Besiktas’ European campaign is over – Sergen Yalcin’s team has played five, lost five, and managed just three goals in the group stage.

Dortmund will likely rest players for this one, but Besiktas’ inability to score on a regular basis, coupled with the fact that Dortmund won fairly routinely, 2-1, in the reverse fixture in Turkey means that it’s hard to bet against a home win for BVB tomorrow night.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan – Madrid to win at 6/5

Both of these teams have already qualified from UCL Group D but this game will determine which giant emerges as the winner of the group and gets a likely easier draw in the Round of 16.

Real Madrid have won five of their last six matches against Internazionale; have won four successive games in all comps, and are unbeaten in their last four home matches. Carlo Ancelotti’s team will also go into this game with plenty of confidence having defeated the Italian champions 0-1 away at the San Siro earlier in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

As such, we’re backing in-form Madrid to edge out a win.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff Tiraspol – Shakhtar to win at 8/15

Both of these teams have failed to progress to the knockout rounds, but Sheriff Tiraspol, who have been the talk of the tournament since defeating Los Blancos 2-1 at the Bernabeu, have already guaranteed their place in the Europa League after amassing six points to date.

Shakhtar Donetsk will bow out of European competition for another year after this match regardless of what happens. But, back on home soil, and with in-form Brazillian midfielder Tete having already bagged nine goals in 16 domestic games, were backing the Ukrainian side to go out with a bang, grabbing their first and only win of the campaign at Sherrif’s expense.

