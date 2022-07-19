Tuesday Transfer Gossip Column: Ramsey, Paqueta, Wijnaldum, Ronaldo and More

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the frequency of major deals ramping up in recent weeks as the season approaches, read below to find the latest football transfer rumours and news on Tuesday.

Wales international Aaron Ramsey has held with Juventus in order to try and force a move away from Turin and put an end to a disastrous spell in Italy (Daily Mail).

Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka looks set to leave the club after rejecting multiple contract offers. Barcelona lead the race to sign the highly-rated 18-year-old (The Telegraph).

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Old Trafford beyond the year he has left on his contract (The Guardian).

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko for a reported £30m (Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal have also been handed a major boost in their attempt to land Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, with the French club halving their estimation for the Brazilian (The Mirror).

Tottenham have confirmed their sixth signing of the window with Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence joining the ranks in £12.5m deal (Fabrizio Romano).

Chelsea have made an opening bid for PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe, although their initial £40m approach is likely to be rejected by the French champions who are reluctant to sell (The Daily Mail).

Manchester United could reportedly use Donny van de Beek as make-weight in a swap deal for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer (CalcioMercato).

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been offered to both Roma and AC Milan, who are considering a loan move with the option to buy (Calciomercato).

With Arsenal nearing the completion of a deal for Zinchenko, Manchester City are expected to launch their opening bid for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella (Rudy Galetti).

Nottingham Forest have joined Everton in the race to sign Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet from Burnley (Times).

West Ham are said to hold strong interest in Lille’s Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana after making a new bid of around £30m plus add-ons. The Hammers are also interested in former loanee Jesse Lingard, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United. (Standard).

David Moyes is also pushing to bring Chelsea youngster Armando Broja to the London Stadium in a £30m deal, and an agreement is thought to be close (Evening Standard).