Home News tuchel not convinvced of ronaldo signing

Thomas Tuchel not convinced by Cristiano Ronaldo signing ahead of Man Utd exit

Updated

4 hours ago

on

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly unsure of whether Cristiano Ronaldo would be the right fit at the club as the Blues consider a move for the 37-year-old Manchester United star.

According to reports, Chelsea are currently considering a move for Manchester United’s disgruntled striker Cristiano Ronaldo despite the Red Devils insisting he is not for sale.

New owner Todd Boehly is intrigued by the idea of signing Ronaldo, and whilst Thomas Tuchel admires the player it is unclear whether he would approve of the transfer as the German looks to re-model his forward line following the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner enjoyed an up-and-down season leading the line for Chelsea, in a majorly disappointing season for the 2021 Champions League winners that many expected to be triumphant.

Tuchel is looking to re-design his frontline with the likes of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Leeds United’s Raphinha, but it appears the 48-year-old isn’t yet sold on the impact that Ronaldo could have at Stamford Bridge.

Despite an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign for Manchester United, Ronaldo still managed to score 24 goals in all competitions and was the third highest goalscorer in the Premier League with 18 – behind only Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Heung min Son.

Chelsea have also reportedly been offered Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar, and it seems the club’s priorities lie elsewhere at the minute.

Could it just be too good to be true that Chelsea have one of the greatest players of all time waiting patiently at their doorstep?

Time will certainly tell, and Ronaldo’s other suitors if a move to Chelsea doesn’t materialise include Roma, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Sporting Lisbon.

Bookmakers Paddy Power are set on the striker joining Chelsea before the transfer window shuts that they are offering odds as short as 2/1. That means a £20 bet would return £60 including your stake.

Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from Manchester United’s training sessions at Carrington on Monday and Tuesday after reports surfaced that the 37-year-old has asked to leave the club due to United not being able to match his ambition.

