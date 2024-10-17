Troy Aikman called Cowboys CeeDee Lamb and his WR teammates ‘lazy’

After an embarrassing 47-9 loss at home to the Lions, the Cowboys are 3-3 this season. Dallas started the season 1-2 and they’ve gone 2-1 in their last three. However, Dallas’ offense hasn’t looked right in their last three games averaging (16.3) points. The Cowboys failed to score a touchdown in Week 6 vs. Detroit.

Former Cowboys QB and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman makes a weekly appearance on 96.7 The Ticket on Thursday mornings. Today, Aikman discussed how he’s unpleased with Dallas’ wide receivers. Aikman went as far as calling CeeDee Lamb and his WR teammates “lazy” from what he’s seen on film. Dallas needs more production from their WRs moving forward if they want any chance of being a playoff contender.

Cowboys need to reset during the bye week and get their WRs ready for the 49ers

Former Cowboys QB Troy Aikman on @dfwticket on Dallas’ wide receivers: “I think the routes are terrible. I think they run terrible routes. And I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you’re not… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 17, 2024



In six games this season, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has thrown for eight touchdowns and six interceptions. Against the Lions in Week 6, Prescott threw zero touchdowns and had two interceptions. He was held under 200 passing yards for the second time this season. It doesn’t help that Dak is getting limited help from his WRs over the last few games. That’s been true for All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb who is not playing to his fullest potential. Lamb has yet to hit 100+ receiving yards in any game this season and only has two touchdowns in six games.

ESPN Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman called CeeDee Lamb and his WR teammates “lazy” for how they’ve been playing. Aikman still watches film as an analyst and has not been impressed with Cowboys WRs. He said the teams’ WRs will not hustle off the line of scrimmage unless they know the ball is coming to them. Dallas simply cannot have that type of effort at WR if they want to win games. If Aikman is seeing this on film, the coaches have to as well. We’ll see if anything is done during the bye week to get Dallas’ receivers back on track.